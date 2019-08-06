Kata Rocks
Major power outage to hit Kamala

Major power outage to hit Kamala

PHUKET: A power outage will affect large areas of Kamala this Friday (Aug 8), the national Provincial Electricity Authority has announced.

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 August 2019, 11:47AM

The areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage as identified by the PEA. Map: PEA

The areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage as identified by the PEA. Map: PEA

The power outage will be 9am to 5pm, said the notice. (See here.)

The affected areas will include from the Khao Loob Yak hill to opposite Soi Hua Kuan Neua, Soi Pa Jak, along Layee-Nakalay Rd. and along Rim Hat Rd, the notice added.

Affected areas along the Kamala-Patong Rd will include Kamala Resort, Baan Montra, KrungThai Bank, Bangkok Bank, Big C Market, Kamala shooting range, Top Chareon glasses shop, Ratana Apart-Hotel Kamala, Siam Commercial Bank, The Club Residence, Kamala Post Office, Krung Sri Bank, Sunprime Kamala Beach and Sunwing Kamala Beach.

Along the Layee-Nakalay Rd, affected areas will include the Kamala Beach Inn, The Desk, Andara Resort and Residence, Cape Sienna Phuket Gourmet Hotel & Villas, Grand Himalai Oceanfront Residence, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, White Orchid Kamala, Aquamarine Resort & Villa, Laem Son Villa, Iyara Baan Thai, Ayara Kamala Resort and Spa, Cape Amarin Estate, Jomchang Resort and The Naka Phuket.

Laguna Golf Phuket

In Soi Pajak, areas including the Chabana Kamala Hotel, Peter Kamala Guesthouse and The Palms Resort will be affected, said the notice.

In Soi Limhat, the affected areas will include The Oasis, Kamala Public Health Center, Commemoration Public Park, Beer House Bar & Restaurant, Rajaprajanugroh 36 School and Wat Kamala.

The PEA notice apologised form any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

For more details, call the Patong PEA office at 076-345574, the notice said.

