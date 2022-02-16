BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along the north side of a section of Srisoonthorn Rd as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables tomorrow (Feb 17).


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 February 2022, 11:45AM

The area along Srisoonthorn Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Feb 17). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage tomorrow (Feb 17). Image: PEA

The power outage will be from 9am to 5pm.

The area along Srisoonthorn Rd to be affected will be the north side of the road from Soi Cherng Talay 2 to opposite Wat Manik.

The power outage has yet to be publicised through the PEA Phuket or PEA Thalang official channels. However, the power outage is posted on the national PEA list of power outages registered with them.

The notice posted with the national PEA names the affected areas as follows:

AXA Insurance PCL

Kajonkiet Thalang School, Si Sunthon Kindergarten, Baan Manik (opposite Wat Manik), Soi next to Manik Sanitary, Soi Nopta Kaeo, Baan Sathinee Project, Yamaburi project, in front of Chokchai Partnership, in front of the Vana Pool Villa project, in front of Rong Mai Damrongphan, Blue Tree Phuket, Suan Yu Charoen Village 2, in front of the PTT petrol station Cherng Talay branch, Soi Cherng Talay 2, in front of Cherng Talay Homeworks, Tor Khao Restaurant, Hat Yai Nanthakorn Co Ltd, DCM Co Ltd, Provincial Waterworks Authority Baan Bang Jo Branch, Progressive Phuket Co Ltd, Villa Chitna, FAF Partner Co Ltd, Baan Bang Jo, Sea Wave Co Ltd, JV Mitr Co Ltd, Super Cheap Baan Bang Jo branch, Wasi Construction Co Ltd, International Project Service Co Ltd, Ms Natthinee Napolitano outlet, Phuket Lamsam Construction Co Ltd, Mr Ki’s laundry,  Tiphum Pridi and Phuket Exclusive Development Co Ltd.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at  066-0729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.

