Major power outage to affect Laguna, Layan

Major power outage to affect Laguna, Layan

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a power outage that will affect key areas in Laguna and Layan, north of Bang Tao, in Cherng Talay, on Friday (Jan 6).

construction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 January 2023, 09:00AM

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30am, is necessary so workers can install power poles to support high-voltage cables from Soi Khok Tanode 1 (Na Soi) to Villa Laguna Phuket and Soi Layan 9, PEA Thalang announced in a notice.

The areas to be affected by the power outage were given as: Soi Khok Tanode 2, Khok Tanode Villa 2, Erawana Co Ltd, Pearl Island Property Co Ltd, 8 Over 8 Development Co Ltd, 365 Playground Co Ltd, Anchan Villas, Soi Khok Tanode 8, Villa Cozy Lake, Lao Dee Villas, Laguna Village. GATE A-B, Laguna Village GATE A-B, CP All Co Ltd (Khok Tanode Branch), Willloft Chain Living Co Ltd, Laguna Banyan Tree Hotel (SUB7), Laguna Fairway Project, Laguna Grand Pumping Plant, Laguna Grand Co Ltd, Pavilion Hotel, LS Pavilion Development Hotel Apartment Co Ltd, Botanica The Valley Co Ltd, The Loft at Laguna Phuket, Lakewood Hill Co, Ltd, Layan Gardens Management Co Ltd, B. LS Pavilion Development Co Ltd, Phuket International Horse Club Ltd Part., Soi Layan 1, Ocean Breeze Hotel, Villa Overlooking Layan, Tamarind Beach Condo, Lotus Garden Hotel Front, Layan Estate Villas, Layan Soi 4, Anantara Hotel, Baan Layan, Avadina Hills Co Ltd, Alliance Corp Co Ltd, Southern City Construction Co Ltd, Soi Layan 7, Vichuda Hills,  La Colline Villas, Villa Sunpao and Avadina Hills.

The Thalang PEA in its notice apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. People with queries about the power outage were advised to call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline 1129.

