Major power outage to affect Cape Panwa

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along Sakdidet Rd in Wichit tomorrow (Mar 11), affecting nearly all of Cape Panwa.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 March 2022, 11:14AM

The area near Phuket airport to be affected by a smaller power outage tomorrow (Mar 11). Image: Thalang PEA

The notice announcing the power outage at Cape Panwa tomorrow (Mar 11). Image: PEA

The area at Cape Panwa to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Mar 11). Image: PEA

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is to allow work to be carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

The power outage is to affect homes and businesses from the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) centre, including the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), at the tip of Cape Panwa.

The main areas named in the announcement as to be affected by the power outage include: The Pixel hotel, Cape Panwa Hotel, Sri Panwa hotel, Phuket Aquarium and Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command.

For more information about the power outage, people were asked to call the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.

POWER OUTAGE NEAR THE AIRPORT

The Thalang branch of the PEA has announced that a smaller power outage will affect an area in Moo 6 Mai Khao near the airport tomorrow (Mar 11).

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is to allow PEA workers to upgrade high-voltage power cables.

The notice marked that the power outage will affect homes and businesses from Soi Tanthawanit to Palm Car Park, including Airport Mansion and Restaurant.

People with enquiries about the power outage were advised to call the Thalang PEA branch at 076-386882, or the PEA hotline 1129 or visit the Thalang PEA Facebook page.