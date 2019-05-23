PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Patong office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off on Friday (May 24) as work is carried out on improving the distribution system and high voltage power cables.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 May 2019, 01:03PM

Photo: PEA / file

The areas to be affected by the power outage are as follows:

All of Sawatdirak Rd from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm;

Sainamyen Rd and Sawatdirak Rd from Patong Hospital to Beyond Patong, from 9am to 5pm;

Thaweewong Rd from Thara Patong Beach Resort & Spa to Loma Park, from 9am to 5pm.

In it’s announcement, the Patong PEA stated that if anything unexpected occurs, such as a power pole falling or rain, the work may take longer to complete.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the anouncement said. “We will try to restore the power supply as soon as possible.”

For more information, call the PEA Patong office on 076345574 or call centre 1129.