PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have warned of lanes closures from Chalong all the way to Thalang today (Apr 3) and again on Saturday (Apr 6) between the hours of 10:30am to 1pm for the rehearsal of the holy water collecting ceremony for His Majesty the King’s coronation in May.

Wednesday 3 April 2019, 10:52AM

The route from Chalong to Thalang where one lane is closed from 10:30am until 1pm on Apr 3 and 6.

Police have advised road users to try to avoid using northbound routes 4024 and 402 from Chalong to Thalang as the right-hand lane will be closed off for the procession.

The affected route will be from Chaithararam Temple (Wat Chalong) to Wat Phra Thong in Thalang.

The procession leave Chaithararam Temple in Chalong at around 12:30pm and will travel north along Chao Fah West Rd, past Central Festival and onto Chalermprakiat Rama IX Road (the bypass road). The procession will continue north onto Thepkrasattri Rd all the way up to Wat Phra Thong in Thalang.

The right-hand lane on the northbound section of the route will be closed for the duration of the rehearsal.

Deputy Chief of Phuket Provincial Police Col Chaiwat Uikum told The Phuket News today, “The rehearsal for the holy water collection ceremony will be held in Phuket at around midday today (Apr 3) and again on Saturday (Apr 6).

“Traffic will be slower due to closure of the right-hand lane along the route. Please avoid the route from 10.30am to 1pm today and again on Saturday (Apr 6),” Col Chaiwat said.

In it’s announcement, Phuket Provincial Police apologised for any inconvenience caused.