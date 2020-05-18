The power outages in the two areas will be from 9am to 4:30pm, the PEA explained in separate announcements.
The Pa Khlok areas to be affected are along the east to southern side of Route 4027, from the Heroines Monument to Weerasatree-Anusorn School, and include the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd from the Heroines Monument south to the PEA office.
The Wichit areas to be affected are along the east side of Chao Fa East Rd, from the Wichit Municipality pawn shop to Phuket Villa 3 housing estate.
In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.