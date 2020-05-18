BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Major electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Wichit

Major electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Wichit

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok and Wichit tomorrow (May 19) while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

Monday 18 May 2020, 06:51PM

The areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 19) are along the east-to-southern side of Route 4027, and include Cape Panwa. Image: PEA

The areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 19) are along the east-to-southern side of Route 4027, and include Cape Panwa. Image: PEA

The areas in Wichit to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 19) include Phuket Villa 3 housing estate. Image: PEA

The areas in Wichit to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 19) include Phuket Villa 3 housing estate. Image: PEA

« »

The power outages in the two areas will be from 9am to 4:30pm, the PEA explained in separate announcements.

The Pa Khlok areas to be affected are along the east to southern side of Route 4027, from the Heroines Monument to Weerasatree-Anusorn School, and include the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd from the Heroines Monument south to the PEA office.

The Wichit areas to be affected are along the east side of Chao Fa East Rd, from the Wichit Municipality pawn shop to Phuket Villa 3 housing estate. 

Thanyapura Health 360

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rushing to the malls as Thailand reopens! Wet season begins! Flight ban extended? || May 18
Lockdown lifted, Bang Tao residents still urged to stay at home
More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one
Bangkok-Phuket buses slated for June 1
Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open
Wet season is officially upon us
Hamster tests show masks reduce coronavirus spread scientists
Big turnout as malls reopen
Only urgent matters will allow passage onto island: Phuket Police Chief
Man wanted for opening fire on ex-wife’s house in Thepkrasattri
Phuket marks week without new COVID cases reported
More restrictions eased as ‘Phase 2’ of lifting lockdown begins
Inbound international passenger flight ban extended to June 30
More than 20k people have left Phuket, police app confirms
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total remains at 224

 

Phuket community
Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

Mildly interesting, sensible solution, absolutely no need to scare anyone. Next.......(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Lalala, Australia has tracking app also. No way I'm going into any shop where you have to sign u...(Read More)

Tourism goal raises eyebrows

If the various agencies acted with a united agenda to make sure Thailand begins to regulate health a...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

sorry Harald..Supercheap ? I went to their branch in Chalong south of the underpass once and went ou...(Read More)

More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

Harald, correct.... but no one will listen... as you know...(Read More)

More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

is not important one more or less have flu because the flu is over in phuket. by the way the recomme...(Read More)

More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

Maybe this is the "export" to Prachinburi last week sent back? Similar age and profession...(Read More)

Private sector hails move to reopen malls

@Lalala where do you want to go to? Please advise and we will see if it can be arranged! Might even ...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Numbers may be high right now,but they will decline rapidly.Who wants to go through all that hassle ...(Read More)

Phuket marks week without new COVID cases reported

i wonder how long more time some people need to realise the flu is over...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 