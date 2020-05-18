Major electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Wichit

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok and Wichit tomorrow (May 19) while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The areas in Wichit to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 19) include Phuket Villa 3 housing estate. Image: PEA

The areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 19) are along the east-to-southern side of Route 4027, and include Cape Panwa. Image: PEA

The power outages in the two areas will be from 9am to 4:30pm, the PEA explained in separate announcements.

The Pa Khlok areas to be affected are along the east to southern side of Route 4027, from the Heroines Monument to Weerasatree-Anusorn School, and include the east side of Thepkrasattri Rd from the Heroines Monument south to the PEA office.

The Wichit areas to be affected are along the east side of Chao Fa East Rd, from the Wichit Municipality pawn shop to Phuket Villa 3 housing estate.

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.