PHUKET: Major power supply disruptions affecting areas of Bangkok, the Northeast and the Central Plains were also felt in Phuket as pockets across the island suffered power outages earlier today (June 1).

The Phuket News

Friday 1 June 2018, 03:12PM

Major power outages in the North, Northeast and Bangkok were also felt in Phuket this afternoon (June 1) after power supply to the national grid provided by a power plant in Laos failed. Photo: PEA

The power disruptions struck just after 1pm, with the officials at Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) confirming that areas in the north of the island were affected.

The Phuket News can confirm that areas as far south as along the bypass road were also left without power.

“We are aware of the problems with the major power supply, but at this stage we have yet to see if Phuket will be severely affected,” one Thalang PEA officer told The Phuket News.

“We know that Mai Khao was without power for at least 30 minutes after 1pm. We are still looking into what caused the blackout, and we are co-ordinating with EGAT (Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand) about the problem,” he said.

Saharath Boonpotipukdee, as EGAT’s Deputy Governor of Renewable Energy, later announced, “Today (June 1, 2018), about 13.06 hours, there were some power outages in the northern area, the Northeast, Central Thailand and Bangkok.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the transmission system 500kV from the Hongsa Thermal Power Plant in the Laos.

“EGAT in response accelerated power production at the Wang Noi Power Plant in Ayutthaya, the Bangpakong Power Plant in Chachoengsao and the Phranakhon Power Plant in Samut Prakarn,” Mr Saharath said.

“The response was quick and we were able to restore normal power supply to the national grid at 13.55,” he added.

Southern Thailand suffered the country worst-ever blackout in 2013 when a major power conduit failed, plunging all 14 provinces in Southern Thailand into darkness. (See story here.)

There is no major power supply production in Phuket, with all electricity on the island being delivered by high-voltage cables attached to the bridges that connect Phuket to the mainland. (See story here.)