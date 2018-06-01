FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Major electricity disruptions hit Phuket

PHUKET: Major power supply disruptions affecting areas of Bangkok, the Northeast and the Central Plains were also felt in Phuket as pockets across the island suffered power outages earlier today (June 1).

The Phuket News

Friday 1 June 2018, 03:12PM

Major power outages in the North, Northeast and Bangkok were also felt in Phuket this afternoon (June 1) after power supply to the national grid provided by a power plant in Laos failed. Photo: PEA

Major power outages in the North, Northeast and Bangkok were also felt in Phuket this afternoon (June 1) after power supply to the national grid provided by a power plant in Laos failed. Photo: PEA

The power disruptions struck just after 1pm, with the officials at Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) confirming that areas in the north of the island were affected.

The Phuket News can confirm that areas as far south as along the bypass road were also left without power.

“We are aware of the problems with the major power supply, but at this stage we have yet to see if Phuket will be severely affected,” one Thalang PEA officer told The Phuket News.

“We know that Mai Khao was without power for at least 30 minutes after 1pm. We are still looking into what caused the blackout, and we are co-ordinating with EGAT (Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand) about the problem,” he said.

Saharath Boonpotipukdee, as EGAT’s Deputy Governor of Renewable Energy, later announced, “Today (June 1, 2018), about 13.06 hours, there were some power outages in the northern area, the Northeast, Central Thailand and Bangkok.

QSI International School Phuket

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the transmission system 500kV from the Hongsa Thermal Power Plant in the Laos.

“EGAT in response accelerated power production at the Wang Noi Power Plant in Ayutthaya, the Bangpakong Power Plant in Chachoengsao and the Phranakhon Power Plant in Samut Prakarn,” Mr Saharath said.

“The response was quick and we were able to restore normal power supply to the national grid at 13.55,” he added.

Southern Thailand suffered the country worst-ever blackout in 2013 when a major power conduit failed, plunging all 14 provinces in Southern Thailand into darkness. (See story here.)

There is no major power supply production in Phuket, with all electricity on the island being delivered by high-voltage cables attached to the bridges that connect Phuket to the mainland. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DSI honours locals over genuine land claims in Phuket national park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Angry Phuket seas! Fake cop solicits ’donations’? Phuket protest works! || June 29
Phuket pork plant ditched, CPF plumps for ‘cold store’ instead
Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’
Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Silk bicycles! Beaten to death? Mama, baby dolphin stranded! || June 28
Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador
Police hunt attackers after Phuket school staffer, 60, found beaten to death
Dolphin in care after beach stranding off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fighter’s alleged rape! Pork plant protest? Day 5 of cave search! || June 27
Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant
Flights redirected as heavy rains belt Phuket Airport
Retired Californian police officer found dead in rented Phuket home
Additional CCTVs, Koh Racha safety discussed at Phuket officials meeting

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Chattha
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 