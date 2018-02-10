SONGKHLA: A member of a major drug trafficking gang has been arrested and another 123 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) worth over B100 million seized in this southern province yesterday (Feb 9) following the seizure of 95kg of ya ice in Satun.

Drug suspect Paisarn Thonthammachart, 29, is caught and 123kg of crystal meth found in three travelling bags seized during a raid on his hiding place in Sadao district and a rented house where the drugs are kept in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, yesterday night (Feb 9). Photo: screengrab from video taken by Assawin Pakkawan

Crime Suppression Division police and local narcotics suppression officers, led by CSD’s sub-division 6 superintendent Col Sompong Suwannawong, surrounded workers’ living quarters of a rubber firm in tambon Samnak Kham of Sadao district late yesterday evening following a tip-off that drug suspect Paisarn Thonthammachart was hiding there.

The officers managed to arrest Paisarn, 29, during the operation. There was no clash during the raid.

Paisarn was wanted on a court warrant issued by Satun Provincial Court on Thursday (Feb 8) for involvement in drug trafficking in Satun.

The arrest followed the seizure of 95kg of crystal meth in Khuan Kalong district of Satun on Tuesday (Feb 6). Police extended the investigation and found that Paisarn was involved in the smuggling of the drugs in the province.

The suspect confessed to the drug smuggling charges and led the arresting team to a rented house on Pracha-uthit Rd in Hat Yai district, where another 123kg of ya ice was found in three travelling bags.

Paisarn implicated a man, identified only as Wa or Baewa, behind the drug smuggling. He told police that Baewa had hired him to smuggle over 200kg of ya ice in six travelling bags from a hotel in Hat Yai to keep at the rented house in the district.

Another three bags containing 95kg of the drugs were earlier smuggled to a resort in Satun province for delivery but they were seized before reaching the customer, he said. He later fled into hiding in Sadao district, where he was caught.

If the drugs had been successfully delivered, he would have been paid B100,000, said the suspect.

The arresting team handed over the suspect to Khuan Kalong Police Station to face charges of having illicit drugs in his possession with intent to sell. The investigation was being extended to bring those involved to justice.

Authorities believed the seized narcotics were destined for a third country.