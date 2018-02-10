The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Major drug suspect caught, 123kg of crystal meth seized

SONGKHLA: A member of a major drug trafficking gang has been arrested and another 123 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) worth over B100 million seized in this southern province yesterday (Feb 9) following the seizure of 95kg of ya ice in Satun.

crime, drugs, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 10 February 2018, 01:27PM

Drug suspect Paisarn Thonthammachart, 29, is caught and 123kg of crystal meth found in three travelling bags seized during a raid on his hiding place in Sadao district and a rented house where the drugs are kept in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, yesterday night (Feb 9). Photo: screengrab from video taken by Assawin Pakkawan
Drug suspect Paisarn Thonthammachart, 29, is caught and 123kg of crystal meth found in three travelling bags seized during a raid on his hiding place in Sadao district and a rented house where the drugs are kept in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, yesterday night (Feb 9). Photo: screengrab from video taken by Assawin Pakkawan

Crime Suppression Division police and local narcotics suppression officers, led by CSD’s sub-division 6 superintendent Col Sompong Suwannawong, surrounded workers’ living quarters of a rubber firm in tambon Samnak Kham of Sadao district late yesterday evening following a tip-off that drug suspect Paisarn Thonthammachart was hiding there.

The officers managed to arrest Paisarn, 29, during the operation. There was no clash during the raid.

Paisarn was wanted on a court warrant issued by Satun Provincial Court on Thursday (Feb 8) for involvement in drug trafficking in Satun.

The arrest followed the seizure of 95kg of crystal meth in Khuan Kalong district of Satun on Tuesday (Feb 6). Police extended the investigation and found that Paisarn was involved in the smuggling of the drugs in the province.

The suspect confessed to the drug smuggling charges and led the arresting team to a rented house on Pracha-uthit Rd in Hat Yai district, where another 123kg of ya ice was found in three travelling bags.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Paisarn implicated a man, identified only as Wa or Baewa, behind the drug smuggling. He told police that Baewa had hired him to smuggle over 200kg of ya ice in six travelling bags from a hotel in Hat Yai to keep at the rented house in the district.

Another three bags containing 95kg of the drugs were earlier smuggled to a resort in Satun province for delivery but they were seized before reaching the customer, he said. He later fled into hiding in Sadao district, where he was caught.

If the drugs had been successfully delivered, he would have been paid B100,000, said the suspect.

The arresting team handed over the suspect to Khuan Kalong Police Station to face charges of having illicit drugs in his possession with intent to sell. The investigation was being extended to bring those involved to justice.

Authorities believed the seized narcotics were destined for a third country.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 10 February 2018 - 13:53:43

Wow, the drug roads in south thailand is very busy this weekend.

A Major drug trafficking Gang, and only one 'member' arrested?
How about the Gang? How they know about a Gang?
So, following Gang arrests?

Narcotics destined for a third country?
Give me a break. Local consumption absorbs it.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket ghostriders in the spotlight

Locally at Namsom, when a see a ghost rider, I will keep left and stop, then indicate to them the correct side of the road. Sometimes unhappy but usu...(Read More)

Ex-parks official who helped Premchai has worked for ITD

Correct,read it,read it again and think.It's all written in the article why he became an adviser!!!!!!!...(Read More)

Another drug mule arrested at Phuket checkpoint

Another dealer off the streets.Well done.Now please contact the crime expert on here,who writes the same comments again and again ,as he is the person...(Read More)

Major drug suspect caught, 123kg of crystal meth seized

Wow, the drug roads in south thailand is very busy this weekend. A Major drug trafficking Gang, and only one 'member' arrested? How about ...(Read More)

10 Chinese tourists injured in Phuket minivan crash

Wow, no slippery road/ a pole but ABS system not in good order? Speeding? Than you commit a crime to drive tourist passengers with such a Van And t...(Read More)

Reuters says journalists arrested for probing Rohingya massacre

Myanmar isolate it selves more and more of the World community. This 2 journalist issue, not a big deal, draws attention in a negative way. Matters ...(Read More)

Another drug mule arrested at Phuket checkpoint

Mules, mules I am waiting to read about the factories, producers in Thailand, or the importers and the border customs check points With long time we...(Read More)

Bitter investors file complaint of millions lost in Phuket Ponzi scheme

Agree totally with the previous commentor. If something appears too good to be true it likely isn't true! So these greedy people borrowed as much...(Read More)

Ex-parks official who helped Premchai has worked for ITD

Read it, read it again, and think! What can a retired Park official contribute , make himself worth to become a 'advisor' of the by FORBES li...(Read More)

Ex-parks official who helped Premchai has worked for ITD

Classic example of class-less PN poster ranting again. One cannot help but wonder what is beneath all of this bitterness, anger, and passionate hatred...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.