PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Thalang on Thursday (Apr 25).

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 April 2019, 11:57AM

The affected area, from 9am to 4:30pm, is from and including Phuket Airport, south along Thepkrasattri-Nai Yang Rd until Phuket Villa Airport (residence), and along route 4026 until Thalang Technical college.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration once the supply is back to normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.