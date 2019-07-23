The water shutoff is to allow workers to connect a mains water pipe to a resort development in Moo 4 Cherng Talay, the notice said.
The affected area, from 10am until works are completed, is the area around the Laguna Park project, was all the notice would say. (See here)
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration once the supply is back to normal.
“We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.
Be the first to comment.