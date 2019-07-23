Mains water supply to be shut off in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Cherng Talay tomorrow (July 24).

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 July 2019, 11:33AM

The water shutoff is to allow workers to connect a mains water pipe to a resort development in Moo 4 Cherng Talay, the notice said. Image: PWA

The water shutoff is to allow workers to connect a mains water pipe to a resort development in Moo 4 Cherng Talay, the notice said. The affected area, from 10am until works are completed, is the area around the Laguna Park project, was all the notice would say. (See here) People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration once the supply is back to normal. “We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.