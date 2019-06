PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Cherng Talay and Kamala on Thursday (June 27) due to necessary pipe repairs on Soi Hat Surin 4.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 June 2019, 10:27AM

Image: PWA

The repairs will affect all of Cherng Talay and Kamala from 9am until the repairs are complete.

People affected are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration after the repairs.

“We will complete the work as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.