PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced mains water supply shortages on Friday (Mar 22).

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 10:20AM

Several areas in Thalang will be affected by water and power supply outages on Friday (Mar 22). Photo: PWA

Several areas in Thalang will be affected by water and power supply outages on Friday (Mar 22). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Areas to be affected between 9am-4pm are parts of Sakoo, Mai Khao, Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew and Rassada.

Power outages by the PEA are the reason for the water supply shortages and will cause water pressure to be low or completely shut off during this time.

The PWA advised people in affected areas to collect any water required beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration once the supply is back to normal.

The PWA apologised for an inconvenience caused.

For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or call centre 1662.