THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Mains water supply shortages in Thalang

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced mains water supply shortages on Friday (Mar 22).

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 10:20AM

Several areas in Thalang will be affected by water and power supply outages on Friday (Mar 22). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Several areas in Thalang will be affected by water and power supply outages on Friday (Mar 22). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Several areas in Thalang will be affected by water and power supply outages on Friday (Mar 22). Photo: PWA

Several areas in Thalang will be affected by water and power supply outages on Friday (Mar 22). Photo: PWA

Areas to be affected between 9am-4pm are parts of Sakoo, Mai Khao, Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew and Rassada.

Power outages by the PEA are the reason for the water supply shortages and will cause water pressure to be low or completely shut off during this time.

The PWA advised people in affected areas to collect any water required beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration once the supply is back to normal.

Splash Beach Club

The PWA apologised for an inconvenience caused.

For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or call centre 1662.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 19 March 2019 - 11:56:12 

So far only read about & experience water shortage on Phuket island, effecting inhabitants and tourists. We read that Government is going to make 'plans' to solve water shortage., a bit late, is itn't? Plans, that will be discussed for months. Than the plans dry up as the rains are there again. Everything drops to passiveness again, until next year. Than make new plans.
Great jobs...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cherng Talay to be hit with mains water supply shut-off
Power outage to hit Cherng Talay
Island woes hurting investment, Phuket infrastructure needs urgent attention, says new PCC President
Ocean Property launches first Phuket development
Power outage announced by Thalang PEA
Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again
Contract signed: Patong beachfront power lines, fibre-optic cable to be installed underground
B5.5bn Beach Plaza multi-hotel project underway
Cherng Talay’s first local wastewater treatment plants come online
Developer Noble issues dividend on the back of strong results
Patong mayor reveals major development changes
Innovative real estate to take spotlight PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
Rawai sludge ditch problems continue
Water supply shut-off to affect PSU, Ket Ho
Black water flows across Kamala Beach

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

Silence falls on plan to close ’selfie beach’ near Phuket Airport

Of course "silence falls". Self declared important officials talks from a aircon office to...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Oh, and tourists do still come here and drive that road, reading the road signs and expect people, i...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Where has the reader been the last decades, saying ' that is new to me', not knowing that in...(Read More)

Mains water supply shortages in Thalang

So far only read about & experience water shortage on Phuket island, effecting inhabitants and t...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

You don't need to live here or be that intelligent to see Thailand for what it is, this road is ...(Read More)

National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply

Wow, things become serious. Is there already a plan to forbid the unneeded use of water during Sonkr...(Read More)

Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran

Hope TAT or Phuket Government make international public statements that after 01 April Phuket has no...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor

 