Mains water supply outage to hit widespread areas across central, northern Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in parts of Thalang District tomorrow and next Tuesday, as a power outage will leave the PWA unable to pump water into the mains work.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 November 2019, 07:54PM

The areas to be affected tomorrow (Nov 28), from 9am to 4:30pm, are unspecified parts of Tambon Mai Khao, Srisoonthorn, Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok and Koh Kaew.

Next Tuesday (Dec 3), the areas to be affected, from 8am to 5pm, are unspecified parts throughout all the same five tambon in Thalang District – Tambon Mai Khao, Srisoonthorn, Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok and Koh Kaew – as well as parts of Rassada and Cherng Talay.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.