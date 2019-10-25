Mains water supply outage to affect Thepkrasattri subdistrict

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in parts of Tambon Thepkrasattri in Thalang on Monday (Oct 28).

construction

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 October 2019, 11:10AM

The PWA announcement. Image: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work is completed on the mains connection at Soi Khok Makham 2, said the announcement.

The affected areas noted in the announcement are the Baan Don community to the i-Leaf Prime Thalang Phuket housing estate.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.