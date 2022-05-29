Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mains water supply outage to affect Patong

Mains water supply outage to affect Patong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that a mains water supply shutoff in Patong will affect parts of the world-famous resort city tomorrow (May 30).

construction
By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 May 2022, 04:00PM

Mains water supply outage will affect Patong on May 30. Photo: Paul B / Flickr

Mains water supply outage will affect Patong on May 30. Photo: Paul B / Flickr

Mains water supply outage will affect Patong on May 30. Image: PWA Phuket

Mains water supply outage will affect Patong on May 30. Image: PWA Phuket

« »

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on 315mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in front of The Royal Paradise Hotel on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd, the PWA said in its announcement.

The water outage, from 10am until the work is completed, will affect the Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd from Baan Sainamyen School Intersection to Soi Fa Prathan.

The water supply will flow slowly or stop completely, the announcement noted. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket joins forces to keep beaches clean as monsoon season arrives
Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake
17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards hope for gradual recovery of Phuket real estate market
DDC drops reports of ATK-positive cases
Saphan Hin vaccination centre closed after 14 months of relentless work
Phuket Opinion: Sucking Phuket dry
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, 1 death
Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains
Vespa motorcycle goes up in flames after single-vehicle accident in Phuket
Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation
Phuket Airport fires up for safety training
Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone
Phuket eyes short-haul markets
Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push
Royal Gazette announces extension of emergency decree until July 31

 

Phuket community
Phuket eyes short-haul markets

If there are less 3000 tourists arriving daily it is impossible to get 60% occupancy. The PTA must b...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

Absurd. So you're allowed to get high on alcohol, which you have to buy and which is potentially...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Hong Kong? No one is travelling in or out of Hong Kong. They're under similarly draconian COVID ...(Read More)

Officials aim to deter recreational weed use after June 9 legalisation

If this legislation is approved on June 9th, many more people will die on Thai Roads. The combinatio...(Read More)

Aim to reduce road deaths by two-thirds in next five years

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can forget his ambitious goals altogether if the Cannabis Legislati...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Where do they get these figures from? How can tourism be growing at all when there are fewer tourist...(Read More)

Investigation launched into airport runway incident

I see Air Asia planes regularly take off at the lowest possible speed which takes a lot longer to a...(Read More)

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

Sorry but can you repeat that ridiculous figure! Phuket's hotel occupancy rate is 60-70%. When? ...(Read More)

Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

Again doing another festival onthe same dates as others. Now there are 3 festivals at 3 beaches at t...(Read More)

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

I wish the RTP put this much effort in to trying to apprehend the real criminals of Phuket, not just...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lean On Me Live Fest
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 