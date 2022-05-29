Mains water supply outage to affect Patong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that a mains water supply shutoff in Patong will affect parts of the world-famous resort city tomorrow (May 30).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 May 2022, 04:00PM

Mains water supply outage will affect Patong on May 30. Image: PWA Phuket

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on 315mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in front of The Royal Paradise Hotel on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd, the PWA said in its announcement.

The water outage, from 10am until the work is completed, will affect the Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd from Baan Sainamyen School Intersection to Soi Fa Prathan.

The water supply will flow slowly or stop completely, the announcement noted. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.