Mains water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Koh Kaew on Tuesday (Nov 26) while PWA are working on removing water gate valve.

construction

By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 November 2019, 11:00AM

Photo: Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 8:30am to midday, are Soi Koh Kaew 16, 22 and 24.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Koh Kaew OrBorTor said.