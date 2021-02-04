Mains water supply outage to affect Cape Panwa

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Cape Panwa tomorrow (Feb 5).



By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 February 2021, 04:39PM

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on connecting 400mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, the PWA said in its announcement.

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Sakdidet Rd, from the Muang Thong Intersection to the southern tip of Cape Panwa, including Soi Pattana, Soi Santisuk and Soi Thapthai.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.