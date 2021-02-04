Mains water supply outage to affect Cape Panwa

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on connecting 400mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, the PWA said in its announcement.
The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Sakdidet Rd, from the Muang Thong Intersection to the southern tip of Cape Panwa, including Soi Pattana, Soi Santisuk and Soi Thapthai.
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.
