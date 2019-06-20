Kata Rocks
Mains water supply outage in Thalang

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Thalang on Monday (June 24) due to necessary pipe repairs.

construction
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 June 2019, 11:00AM

PWA announcement

PWA announcement

The area that will be affected is along Soi Kan Kheha off Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn subdistrict, as well as Phuket Community Housing 2. (See map below.)

People affected are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration after the repairs.

“We will complete the work as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.

 

 

