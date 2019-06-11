Kata Rocks
Mains water supply outage in Phuket Town

PHUKET: The Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Phuket Town tomorrow (June 12).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 05:25PM

Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division announcement.

Affected areas will include:

  • Damrong Road
  • Sutat Road
  • Montree Road
  • Luang Poh Road
  • Thalang Road
  • Phang Nga Road
  • Dibuk Road
  • Phuket Road
  • Surin Road
  • Srisutat Road
  • Srisaena Road
  • Anupat Phuket Road
  • Tharua Mai Road
  • Dirok Utit Road
  • Nimit Road
  • Aong Sim Pai Road
  • Thung Kha Road
  • Maeluan Road
  • Wichit Songkram Road
  • Pattana Road
  • Loh Long Road
  • Patipat Road
  • Ranong Road
  • Yaowarat Road
  • Palian Road
  • Puu Yai Baan Road
  • Kamnan Road
  • Narisorn Road
  • Ruam Pattana Road
  • Trang Road
  • Aumphor Road

The water supply will be shut-off from 8.30am until 4.30pm as works are carried out on the main distribution pipes. People are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand.

In its statement, The Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, contact the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division on 076-211130.

 

 

