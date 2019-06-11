PHUKET: The Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Phuket Town tomorrow (June 12).

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 05:25PM

Affected areas will include:

Damrong Road

Sutat Road

Montree Road

Luang Poh Road

Thalang Road

Phang Nga Road

Dibuk Road

Phuket Road

Surin Road

Srisutat Road

Srisaena Road

Anupat Phuket Road

Tharua Mai Road

Dirok Utit Road

Nimit Road

Aong Sim Pai Road

Thung Kha Road

Maeluan Road

Wichit Songkram Road

Pattana Road

Loh Long Road

Patipat Road

Ranong Road

Yaowarat Road

Damrong Road

Palian Road

Puu Yai Baan Road

Kamnan Road

Narisorn Road

Ruam Pattana Road

Trang Road

Aumphor Road

The water supply will be shut-off from 8.30am until 4.30pm as works are carried out on the main distribution pipes. People are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand.

In its statement, The Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, contact the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division on 076-211130.