Affected areas will include:
- Damrong Road
- Sutat Road
- Montree Road
- Luang Poh Road
- Thalang Road
- Phang Nga Road
- Dibuk Road
- Phuket Road
- Surin Road
- Srisutat Road
- Srisaena Road
- Anupat Phuket Road
- Tharua Mai Road
- Dirok Utit Road
- Nimit Road
- Aong Sim Pai Road
- Thung Kha Road
- Maeluan Road
- Wichit Songkram Road
- Pattana Road
- Loh Long Road
- Patipat Road
- Ranong Road
- Yaowarat Road
- Damrong Road
- Palian Road
- Puu Yai Baan Road
- Kamnan Road
- Narisorn Road
- Ruam Pattana Road
- Trang Road
- Aumphor Road
The water supply will be shut-off from 8.30am until 4.30pm as works are carried out on the main distribution pipes. People are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand.
In its statement, The Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division apologised for any inconvenience caused.
For more information, contact the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division on 076-211130.
Be the first to comment.