Mains water supply outage in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Cherng Talay tomorrow (Oct 22) while works are carried out on the mains connection in front of Soi Had Surin 2.



By The Phuket News

Monday 21 October 2019, 05:51PM

Image: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until the work will be completed, said the announcement issued earlier today (Oct 21).

The notice did not specify exactly which areas are to affected, saying only that the affected area is “Tambon Cherng Talay in Thalang”.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.