Mains water supply outage announced

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in several areas across Phuket on Tuesday (Apr 23).



By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 20 April 2019, 04:37PM

Mains water supply will be shut off in Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rassada next Tuesday (April 23). Photo: PWA

Affected areas will include Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rassada. The announcement doesn't specify which particular areas of aforementioned sub-districts will be affected. The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 4.30pm due to a power blackout at the same time. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration once the supply is back to normal. “We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said. For more information, please call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.