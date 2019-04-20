THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Mains water supply outage announced

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in several areas across Phuket on Tuesday (Apr 23).


By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 20 April 2019, 04:37PM

Mains water supply will be shut off in Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rassada next Tuesday (April 23). Photo: PWA

Mains water supply will be shut off in Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rassada next Tuesday (April 23). Photo: PWA

Affected areas will include Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rassada. The announcement doesn't specify which particular areas of aforementioned sub-districts will be affected.

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 4.30pm due to a power blackout at the same time. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration once the supply is back to normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, please call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Navy in motion to remove Phuket seastead
Second fire in three days breaks out in Rawai
Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour
Residents, hotels blamed for Nai Yang canal pollution
Police open door to no death penalty charge over Phuket seastead case
Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park
Inspectors suspect foul play from Patong resorts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Aussie stabbed 12 times! Promthep Cape wildfire! Maya Bay closed ’indefinitely’? || April 19
Local election laws passed, on track to be held mid-year, says Phuket election chief
Patong Police call for calm after foreigner outburst over motorbike collision goes viral
Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman
Suspect arrested after British tourist raped on Koh Phi Phi
Wildfire contained at Phromthep Cape, fire warning re-issued
Maya Bay closure ‘indefinite’, national park chief confirms
After Songkran, Phuket water reductions continue to stretch reserves until rains return

 

Phuket community
In Big Joke saga, border patrol boss gets last laugh

Perhaps a part time laugh? The moment he becomes original in handling matters ( which is needed to l...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

As a foreigner, you expect going out with thai boat captain and a thai fishing guide for fishing tha...(Read More)

Patong Police call for calm after foreigner outburst over motorbike collision goes viral

Not surprised. The standards of tourists Thailand lets in nowadays is dismal. Just take the money do...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

The fish caught were disposed of in a hole in the ground. Hahahaha. Yeah, right. Dinner for the park...(Read More)

Inspectors suspect foul play from Patong resorts

Inspections should be done without announcing that they go to inspect. Do 'surprise inspections&...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

Anyone who believes you can stab someone 12 times in "self-defense" is overdue for a spell...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

Burn the boat as well. nearly 50 kg fish catched by only 2 sportfishers in a nationalpark?? Fishing ...(Read More)

King cobra female caught in Patong, 30 eggs missing from nest

Should have brought the eggs to the serial poster.As he likes to sit down,he could carefully hatch t...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Wiesel, it is not about our minds. It is about the 'after' of accidents. People not able to ...(Read More)

Patong Police call for calm after foreigner outburst over motorbike collision goes viral

Haha, very funny outcome. Pay 30,000 thb on forehand? Show me the costs of motorbike repair & m...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
Thai Residential

 