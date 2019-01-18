The affected areas will include Sakoo, Mai Khao, Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew and Rassada.
The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 4.30pm due to a power blackout at the same time between the Bang Jo intersection of Srisoonthorn Rd to Vasi Co. Ltd in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, Thalang, which will leave the water pump stations without electricity, the PWA explained.
“Please collect any water you may require beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,” the PWA statement said.
Both the PWA and the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.
For more information on the mains water supply, call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or call centre 1662.
And for more information on the electricity supply, call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.
