The mains water supply running through the pipe will be shut off from 9am to 4pm while the work is carried out, said the announcement.
Water supply to unspecified areas in Patong, Karon will be affected, with water pressure falling to low levels, which may result in some locations having no mains water supply at all, the notice explained.
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.
