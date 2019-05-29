THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Mains water outage near airport

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in areas around – and including – Phuket International Airport in Thalang tomorrow (May 30).

construction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 May 2019, 08:08PM

Affected areas include Phuket Villa Airport, Thalang Technical College and Phuket Airport.

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until works are completed.

“Please collect any water you may require beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs a made. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA statement said.

For more information call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or call centre 1662.

 

 

