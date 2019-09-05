Kata Rocks
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town

PHUKET: The mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Phuket Town and Wichit tomorrow (Sept 6) while workers clean one of the main water tanks used for the water-filtration system at Suan Luang (King’s Park), Phuket City Municipality has announced.

construction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 September 2019, 04:03PM

The notice issued by Phuket City Municipality.

Affected areas will include as follows:

1. Chao Fah Rd, in the Phuket Town area, from the Yee Teng Intersection to Dowroong Wittaya School.

2. The whole of Chao Fah Village in Wichit.

3. Sakdidet Rd in Wichit, from Tha Kreng Rd to Sakdidet Soi 1.

4. The whole of Sakdidekt Soi 1.

5. Bangkok Rd in Phuket Town from the Yee Teng Intersection to the bridge in front of Phuket Garden Hotel.

6. The whole of Phoonpon Rd, Phuket Town, and Soi 1, 3, 5, 7, 9.

7. Patipat Rd from the Juy Tui Shrine to the Yee Teng Intersection.

8. The whole of Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd.

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 5pm. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the Phuket Municipality statement said.

For more information, contact the Phuket Municipality PWA on 076-211130

 

