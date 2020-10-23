Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival

PHUKET: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival has entered the period where rituals and ceremonies conducted by devotees from the main shrines are being held, with devotees from the Jui Tui Shrine in Phuket Town holding their street procession this morning (Oct 23), followed by their fire-walking ceremony held last night.

culture

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 October 2020, 11:51AM

Mah Song spirit mediums and devotees from the Hui Tui Shrine made their way through Phuket Town morning (Oct 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The main procession yesterday was conducted by the devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine in Phuket Town.

Today’s festivities began with a street procession by devotees from the Gim Su Ong Shrine in Ban Don, Cherng Talay, starting at 6:30am.

At 8:09am, devotees from the Jui Tui Shrine began their procession through Phuket Town, with Mah Song spirit mediums bearing traditional face piercings escorted by scores of devotees.

The Kathu Shrine, where the Phuket Vegetarian Festival originated, will conduct its procession tomorrow, starting at 6:45am, followed by the street processions by the Hai Yian Geng Shrine at 7am and the Yok Ke Keng Shrine in Soi Pha Niang, Samkong, at 9am.

Street processions will continue on Sunday with the Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Khian, Thalang) at 6:45am, the Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lo Rong shrine) in Phuket Town at 7am and the Bang Khu Shrine in Koh Kaew at 8am.





