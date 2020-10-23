The main procession yesterday was conducted by the devotees from the Bang Neow Shrine in Phuket Town.
Today’s festivities began with a street procession by devotees from the Gim Su Ong Shrine in Ban Don, Cherng Talay, starting at 6:30am.
At 8:09am, devotees from the Jui Tui Shrine began their procession through Phuket Town, with Mah Song spirit mediums bearing traditional face piercings escorted by scores of devotees.
The Kathu Shrine, where the Phuket Vegetarian Festival originated, will conduct its procession tomorrow, starting at 6:45am, followed by the street processions by the Hai Yian Geng Shrine at 7am and the Yok Ke Keng Shrine in Soi Pha Niang, Samkong, at 9am.
Street processions will continue on Sunday with the Ngor Hian Tai Tae Shrine (Baan Khian, Thalang) at 6:45am, the Sui Boon Tong Shrine (Lo Rong shrine) in Phuket Town at 7am and the Bang Khu Shrine in Koh Kaew at 8am.
