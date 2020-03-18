Main Phuket Town shrine robbed of B100k in cash donations

PHUKET: Police are investigating a break-and-enter this morning (Mar 18) that saw an estimated B100,000 in cash donations stolen from an office at the popular Jui Tui Shrine in Phuket Town, which serves as one of the main Chinese shrines during Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 04:44PM

Lt Col Sakol Krainara of the Phuket City Police was called to the shrine at around 9am.

When he and other officers arrived, they were met by temple administrator Sanchai Sae-ong, 30, who explained that he had arrived to work this morning to find the door to one of the offices open.

“Mr Sanchai said that he rushed inside and found that one of three drawers in a filing cabinet had been forced open, and around B100,000 in cash donations kept in the drawer were missing,” explained Lt Col Sakol.

Sanchai said that pliers had been left his deck near the cabinet, but confirmed that no other valuables were missing, he added.

“The only CCTV camera in front of the office is broken. At this stage, police believe that the thief knew the office very well and had been to this office many times,” Lt Col Sakol said.

“Police are continuing with their investigation and searching for the thief,” he added.