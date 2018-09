Mai Khao to face scheduled blackout

PHUKET: Thalang office of the Provincial Electrical Authority (PEA) has today announced an electricity shut-off for areas in Mai Khao between 9am and 4:30pm on Thursday (Sept 27).



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 September 2018, 03:52PM

Residential and business areas in Mai Khao will be without power supply on Thursday (Sept 27). Photo: PEA

The blackout is necessary as work is carried out to upgrade power lines in the area. The areas to be affected by the shut-off is along Thepkrasattri Rd, from Nurul Ebadeyah Mosque in Baan Mak Prok to the shell petrol station in Muang Mai. In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call 076-3386880-2.