Mai Khao mayor declares war on illegal roadside billboards

PHUKET: Sarawut Srisakukham, Chief of the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has ordered officers to scour the area and remove any signs posted illegally by the side of the road.



By The Phuket News

Friday 5 May 2023, 12:05PM

The campaign began on Wednesday, with officers removing a host of illegally posted signs, including for a seafood restaurant, a local pub, a cannabis cafe in Phang Nga and a Phuket housing project.

Of note, in some cases officers removed illegally posted signs just metres away from campaign posters for local candidates in the upcoming election that were not removed.

Mai Khao OrBorTor explained in a post online that the roadside signs were removed as they were installed without a permit issued by Mai Khao OrBorTor, as required in accordance with the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act 1992 and the Public Health Act 1992.