Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub

PHUKET: Mai Khao has been ear-marked as a potentially ideal location to serve the maritime industry throughout the Andaman coastal provinces, a shipyard project leader expert stated yesterday (Mar 11).

marine

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 March 2021, 04:14PM

The area in the island’s north west was touted as one of three possible locations where a major shipyard could be developed to help boost tourism in the southern region during a meeting held at the Royal Phuket City hotel, presided over by Phuket Provincial Office Chief (Palad) Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum.

Present at the meeting were Asstistant Prof PhD Vichai Rungrennganun of the King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB), Pradit Suwalak, the President of Phuket Industry Promotion and Development Group under the Minister of Industry, and other relevant operators.

PhD Vichai explained that Tambon Kantang in Trang and Tambon Jehbilang in Satun are the other two areas being considered as ideal locations where the maritime industry could expand its presence and establish a base to conduct repairs and maintenance work on a reange of vessels.

“From the analysis with the Geographic Information System (GIS) the three areas have the highest potential to allow the shipyard industry to develop and run efficiently,” PhD Vichai said.

Mr Pradit explained there are three main factors to consider when assessing each individual area:

The commercial aspect and opportunity to drive business which would include the potential number of customers, the number of boats registered in the area, the number of other smaller shipyards in the area, the potential of the areas to be developed, and the gross provincial product (GPP).

Social factors including the reaction and interest levels of local people would also be important, he added.

The third aspect to consider would be the legal and environmental ramifications.