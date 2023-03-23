Mai Khao beach cleanup blitz nets over 100kg of garbage

PHUKET: Over 100kg of marine debris and trash was recovered from Mai Khao and Sai Kaew beaches in a series of beach cleanups organised by Sustainable Mai Khao Foundation from Mar 15 to Mar 19. The participants, including representatives of both private and public sectors, targeted the shores of northern Phuket, the only remaining part of the island which sea turtles find suitable for nesting.

environmentmarinetourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 March 2023, 03:34PM

The blitz started on Wednesday (Mar 15) at the site of the projected Andaman Health Center on the northern tip of Phuket. The location is also suggested as home for the Phuket Expo 2028 if the province is granted the right to host the prestigious international event.

Now it is mostly used as a parking area for taxis and drivers inevitabely leave garbage after themselves, Sustainable Mai Khao explained in a report posted on Facebook yesterday (Mar 22).

The cleanup was supported by the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (Mai Khao OrBorTor, or SAO). Participants included the said taxi drivers as well as Tha Chatchai Police officers and local residents.

Over 52kg of garbage was collected including 12kg of glass bottles, 3kg of plastic bottles and even a "Paan Wai Kru" ritual bowl among other items.

“Our part is to help with awareness, rubbish separation and ensuring the separated recyclables get to the right places to be reused or recycled,” Sustainable Mai Khao explained.

The blitz continued with a cleanup on Mai Khao Beach on Saturday (Mar 18). The event was joined by a “construction team” from Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach. The foundation did not specify if any other representatives of Radisson joined the effort.

Over 36kg of rubbish was collected and sorted, including 13kg of glass bottles, nearly 3kg of plastic bottles, over 5kg of fishing nets and ropes.

The blitz was concluded on Sunday (Mar 19) when Sustainable Mai Khao welcomed some 50 associates of Bangkok Bank from branches in Phuket, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Suratthani and Songkhla provinces. Together with local volunteers they headed to Sai Kaew beach north of Phuket Checkpoint, a popular picnic area location in the area.

“Many people stop at this beach to picnic or buy takeaway food from the vendors when leaving Phuket. The result: large amounts of picnic rubbish left under trees and along the shady grass area,” Sustainable Mai Khao said in a report published today (Mar 23).

The cleanup on Sai Kaew Beach netted 59gk of garbage including 11kg of glass bottles, nearly 4kg of plastic bottles, over 6kg of hard and foamed plastic and 0.6kg(!) of plastic straws.

The cleaning blitz also received some priceless support from HeadStart International School. The school’s year 7 students had “an unforgettable journey filled with team-building activities, new friendships and thrilling challenges”, including community activities, HeadStart reported on its own Facebook page.

“The next monthly cleanup will take place in April, date to be confirmed. Let us know if you would like to attend,” Sustainable Mai Khao said, inviting people of all ways of life to join their environmental drive.

The foundation can be contacted through Facebook (Facebook.com/sustainablemaikhaofoundation) or Instagram (Instagram.com/sustainable_maikhao2020).