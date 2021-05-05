The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mahrez double takes Man City to first Champions League final

Mahrez double takes Man City to first Champions League final

FOOTBALL: Manchester City reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club’s history as Riyad Mahrez’s double saw off Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 yesterday (May 4) to seal a 4-1 aggregate win.

Football
By AFP

Wednesday 5 May 2021, 10:03AM

Blue moon rising: Manchester City have reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history. Photo: AFP.

Blue moon rising: Manchester City have reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history. Photo: AFP.

Mahrez’s goal also decided the first leg and the Algerian, who grew up in the Parisian suburbs, haunted his home town team again with two clinical finishes early in each half.

The final in Istanbul on May 29 against Real Madrid or Chelsea is the culmination of City’s rise since an Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 transformed the club’s fortunes.

Meanwhile, four years on from making Neymar and Kylian Mbappe the world’s two most expensive players, PSG’s wait for a first Champions League title goes on.

Mbappe could only watch on from the stands due to a calf injury as, just like in last week’s first leg, his side imploded after an excellent first-half performance.

The visitors were left to rue huge missed chances by Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria in between Mahrez’s strikes before Di Maria lashed out at Fernandinho to leave PSG down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.

City will set the seal on a fifth Premier League title in the past 10 years in the coming days as they remain on course for a treble, having already lifted the League Cup.

But it has taken until their 10th consecutive season in the Champions League for Sheikh Mansour’s investment to be rewarded by playing in the biggest game in club football.

City boss Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League twice before as a coach during his time at Barcelona.

However, the Catalan has also endured a decade of anguish in Europe’s premier club competition since.

Four times Guardiola has fallen at the semi-final stage with Barca and Bayern Munich since last lifting the trophy in 2011 on top of three quarter-final exits with City in the past three seasons.

In many of those ties, the fine details and controversial decisions went against Guardiola’s men despite dominating the match.

This time it was a role reversal as City had to withstand a barrage from PSG before the break.

The French champions thought they had an early penalty to get back in the tie when Oleksandr Zinchenko was penalised for handball.

However, Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers rightly reversed his initial decision on seeing a replay of the ball bouncing off the Ukrainian’s shoulder.

Zinchenko was heavily involved again when the opening goal arrived at the other end.

Thanyapura

He raced onto City goalkeeper Ederson’s thunderous long pass into the PSG area. Zinchenko’s cut-back found Kevin De Bruyne and after the Belgian’s shot was blocked, Mahrez pounced to slot home on his weaker right foot.

The tie was still far from over as PSG penned City back and should have been at least level on the night before half-time.

Marquinhos has made a habit of scoring big Champions League goals and the Brazilian was inches away from another when his looping header came back off the crossbar.

Ederson then nearly undid his good work as Di Maria intercepted his hurried throw to Bernardo Silva and flashed a shot inches wide with the Brazilian ‘keeper stranded outside his goal.

Neymar nullified

Mauricio Pochettino will wonder what could have been had Mbappe been fit with his replacement Icardi ineffective.

Neymar only ever showed flashes of his brilliance with City’s impressive defence led by Ruben Dias able to focus on stopping the Brazilian without Mbappe to worry about.

City have now kept 31 clean sheets this season in a marked contrast to the defensive weakness that has previously cost them in this competition.

Guardiola’s men have always shown enough quality going forward and a clinical counter-attack killed off the tie on 63 minutes.

De Bruyne freed Phil Foden down the left and his inch-perfect cross was blasted high past Keylor Navas by Mahrez.

In a repeat of the first leg, PSG’s discipline went with their hopes of reaching the final.

Di Maria needlessly stamped on Fernandinho to be shown a straight red card before Marco Verratti was lucky to escape seeing a second yellow.

Foden hit the post as City threatened to run riot in the closing stages.

But they had already done enough to make history.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Absent duo dropped from national team
Upbeat Patty ready for home challenge
Man Utd fans’ anti-Glazer protest forces postponement of Liverpool clash
Hamilton untouchable in Portuguese Grand Prix
Bottas pips Hamilton for pole after Verstappen penalty
Aussies bowl over competition to win inaugural ‘International’ trophy
Penguins perish after Fonseka flyer
Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows
Man City outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup
Werner tightens Chelsea’s grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle
BISP golfers qualify for IMG Junior World Golf Championships
Premier League top-four race back in focus after Super League fiasco
Inoculation of Thai players for UAE trip gets underway
Verstappen wins but Hamilton won’t be beaten easily
Cows clip Penguins’ wings at ACG

 

Phuket community
Pent-up demand to drive Phuket luxury villa market in 2021

Smoking their socks ...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Quite a number of on Phuket living foreigners who usually welcome family/friends to stay here a holi...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

As usual DeKaaskopp is derailing, insinuating and trying to create a kind of hateful 'atmosph...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital COVID high risk woman, 91, found dead

It's not that an elderly woman died of SARS CoV-2, it's that she contaminated an entire hosp...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Sinovac? No thanks with its 52% chance of immunity and infamous disregard for safety by its manufact...(Read More)

Govt watches ‘Move Abroad’ movement

Meanwhile, Khaosod English news site reports FB shut down dozens of fake accounts deemed to have bee...(Read More)

Questions raised over Phuket’s next delivery of COVID vaccine

People are getting shots and thinking immunity is instantaneous. It takes a month AFTER the second s...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Time to start asking our Embassies for vaccination outreaches. ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket soft curfew in effect as vaccination tours begin || May 4

That prior measures worked well to keep numbers low is hardly a convincing argument against more me...(Read More)

‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority

Please Kurt stop crying a river on here.If you can't wait for your free jab-the vaccine offered ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 