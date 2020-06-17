Mahout found dead with throat cut at Phuket elephant camp

PHUKET: A mahout was found with his throat cut by his own long knife at an elephant camp near Nai Thon Beach late yesterday afternoon (June 16). The relative who lived with the mahout believes that the man committed suicide.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 June 2020, 02:55PM

Police at the elephant camp late yesterday (June 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Sunan Petnu of the Sakoo Police was called to the elephant camp at around 5pm.

At the scene, officers found the body of Taworn Patta, 34, originally from Surin province, on a mattress on the floor of his worker’s accommodation. Mr Taworn’s throat had been cut and a long knife he owned was lying nearby, blood stained and just out of his reach.

The room had not been ransacked and Mr Taworn did not appear to have been involved in a fight, Capt Sunan noted in his report.

Mr Taworn lived in the room with a relative, Kittisak Submak, who told police that he went out to cut grass to feed to the elephants and found Mr Taworn dead when he returned, Capt Sunan explained.

Mr Kittisak also explained that Taworn had a history of suffering depression. He had received treatment at Surat Thani Hospital and at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Capt Sunan noted that it appeared Mr Taworn had died about four hours before police arrived, and that Mr Kittisak said that he believed Mr Taworn had committed suicide.

Regardless, police are continuing their investigation and Mr Taworn’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination, he noted in his report.

Mr Taworn had no history of life insurance, Capt Sunan also noted in his report.