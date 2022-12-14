333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Magic Messi fires Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Magic Messi fires Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

FOOTBALL: An inspired Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot and Julian Alvarez struck twice as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 yesterday (Dec 13) to reach their second World Cup final in eight years.

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Wednesday 14 December 2022, 09:57AM

Messi celebrates after his team defeated Croatia 3-0 yesterday (Dec 13). Photo: AFP

Messi celebrates after his team defeated Croatia 3-0 yesterday (Dec 13). Photo: AFP

The two-times world champions, backed their passionate, singing followers at the Lusail Stadium, produced their best display of the tournament to ensure they will meet the winners of today’s semi-final between holders France and Morocco in Sunday’s final.

Messi, 35, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by winning his first World Cup and a third for Argentina after wins in 1978 and 1986.

And after getting his team on the way to victory with a perfectly struck first-half penalty he made sure of the win by brilliantly creating the third goal.

“It’s crazy, we did it, we did it, we’re going to play one more final, once again Argentina is in a World Cup final,” said Messi, after celebrating in front of the massed ranks of South American supporters who have travelled to Qatar.

“Seeing all these people, this family, throughout the World Cup, what we have experienced is something incredible. We are going for the last game, which is what we wanted,” he added.

Croatia, runners-up in Russia four years ago, paid the price for some poor defending as they went out in the last four for the second time after their 1998 loss to France.

“We lost the match. I have nothing to complain about regarding the boys. They gave their best during this whole tournament.... It is a deserved defeat,” said coach Zlatko Dalic.

It was not until the 25th minute when the game showed signs of life with a low pot shot from outside the box by Enzo Fernandez but Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic did well to get across and keep it out.

It was a tight affair but then a simple lofted ball over the top from Fernandez caught out the Croatian defence, Alvarez latched on to it, knocking the ball past the advancing Livakovic who collided with the striker and Italian referee Daniele Orsato pointed to the spot.

The Croats protested, both the players on the field and the staff the bench, resulting in a red card for assistant coach Mario Mandzukic.

Scoring record

Livakovic guessed correctly but his dive was in vain as Messi’s sweetly struck drive flew high into the net to put his side 1-0 up in the 34th minute.

It was Messi’s fifth goal of the tournament, making him joint top-scorer with France’s Kylian Mbappe. His 11th career goal - in a record-equalling 25th World Cup appearance - also took him past Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s all-time World Cup top scorer.

Five minutes later, Argentina doubled their lead when, after a break from a corner, Messi’s first-time ball found Alvarez inside his own half who set off on a long dribble goalwards.

With the Croatian defence backing off, Alvarez rode weak challenges from Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa and then slipped the ball past Livakovic to send the heavily Argentine crowd into delirium.

Alexis Mac Allister then went close with an angled header from a corner, forcing a fine save out of Livakovic to avoid a third.

All Croatia could muster in response, before the break, was a low Juranovic cross-shot that Emiliano Martinez reacted well to.

Messi saved his best for last though, tormenting Josko Gvardial down the right, twisting and turning to leave the 20-year-old defender behind and pull the ball back to the clinical Alvarez who coolly slotted home his fourth goal of the tournament.

Croatia’s dream was over, their 37-year-old playmaker Luka Modric, so key to their outstanding record in the past two tournaments, taking the applause when taken off nine minutes from the end of what was surely his final campaign.

“We’re sad, we were hoping to play another final. It didn’t happen. We have to congratulate Argentina and that’s it,” said Modric, who questioned the awarding of the penalty which changed the course of the game.

The third-place match is all that remains for Modric and Croatia but the big prize remains within reach for Argentina, Alvarez and Messi.

Now with a double attacking threat, confidence running through the squad and Messi in top form, they are peaking just in time for the biggest game of their lives.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais shine at World Bodybuilding Championship
SAT told it cannot walk away from repaying B600m
Thai pairs settle for second in Tour Finals
Thousands join Kathu Half Marathon to celebrate health for all
France, Morocco advance to Qatar semifinals
Team Hollywood claims three-peat in IRC Zero at 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Thai sisters Benyapa, Nuntakarn cruise into BWF World Tour Final
Croatia to meet Argentina after knocking out rivals on penalties
Fickle winds limit Phuket King’s Cup to one race on day four
Pickleball makes its bow in Phuket
Thai team wins regional E-sports tournament
NBTC demands return of World Cup TV money
UWC students running to stop the traffick
Good winds hold for third day of racing at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Colorado to host first ever ONE event on US soil

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

Of course the SARS-2 vax does not prevent influenza, no one ever said it did Two entirely differen...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

Sure they will catch this taxi driver. Story obviously shows that taxi driver is not in the best kin...(Read More)

Patong rental home gutted by thieves

It's simple, if you have property of value don't let it alone. If you can't rent it out ...(Read More)

Patong rental home gutted by thieves

Looks like an easy target. A bit isolated in a quiet soi. If thieves really want to get in not much ...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

another incident that can damage tourism. such drivers belong behind bars for a week and the car sho...(Read More)

COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

of course, the arm chair experts are very funny here again as followers of the sect of covid19 belie...(Read More)

COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

it's almost funny how some here in thailand are still playing along with the plandemic, when by ...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

Helicopter parenting ! Exactly the reason why some poster keep moaning all the time. Nobody there f...(Read More)

COVID-19 now becoming a seasonal bug

A seasonal SARS? Pleeeze, this particle does long term damage to the vascular systems we have only...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

@JohnC Exactly what I was thinking. I'm not saying I had the greatest parents, but they would ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property

 