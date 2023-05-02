British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Machete murder fugitive arrested at Phuket elephant camp

Machete murder fugitive arrested at Phuket elephant camp

PHUKET: Officers from the Central Suppression Division (CSD) Region 5 branch have arrested a man at an elephant camp in Pa Khlok who was wanted for using a machete to kill a man in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

murdercrimepoliceviolence
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 May 2023, 04:24PM

Photo: Crime Suppression Division

Photo: Crime Suppression Division

Amnuay Ketsarin, 43 was at the elephant camp at about 8pm on Sunday (Apr 30), police announced today (May 2).

The name of the elephant camp where he was hiding was not revealed.

Amnuay was wanted for murder on an arrest warrant issued by Thung Song Provincial Court on  Saturday, CSD police explained.

Amnuay was embroiled in a dispute over money he had paid for land. He had paid a man (unnamed in the CSD report) some amount of money (also not disclosed in the CSD report) for a plot (at a location also not disclosed).

Amnuay and the man could not agree to a final price to be paid for the land, leading to Amnuay visiting the man on Friday as the land had not been transferred to his name, CSD police reported.

During the argument, Amnuay allegedly grabbed a machete that was nearby and struck the man on the head, killing him. Amnuay then fled the scene.

Police did not disclose how they came to learn that Amnuay was staying at the unnamed elephant camp.

Amnuay has now been taken back to Thung Song Police Station in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. 

He has denied all charges against him, CSD police confirmed.

 The CIB in its report warned people that land purchase agreements must be registered in the presence of Land Office officials to make them legally binding. If both parties cannot come to an agreement, they can sue each other in the court to solve the issue, the CSD said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

saki81 | 02 May 2023 - 21:21:14 

they don't know nothing, nothing disclosed but they arrest a man... well hopefully he wont die in the jail waiting to know too... wtf

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop implicated in cyanide serial killer case, Phuket airport runway woes, Fatal crashes || May 2
Chinese outpace Russian arrivals to Phuket
Alcohol bans for election days confirmed
Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth
Three killed in road accidents
Philippines won’t become military staging post: Marcos
Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays
Phuket Bike Week draws to a close
Van slams into guardrail on Patong-Kamala road
Health officials to hand out seasonal boosters
China pushes largest-ever expansion of nuclear arsenal
PTA hails China roadshow
Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance
Phuket honours Prince’s birthday
Power bills set to fall for rest of 2023

 

Phuket community
John Magee, the high-flyer who landed in Phuket

Yes, I remember him well, most latterly as SVP of the Oink-Oink Circle headquartered in the Captain...(Read More)

Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

why not banning alcohol every day like in muslim countries? surely less accident, less fighting, les...(Read More)

Machete murder fugitive arrested at Phuket elephant camp

they don't know nothing, nothing disclosed but they arrest a man... well hopefully he wont die i...(Read More)

Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

What a totaly predictable comment below. Glad I drink Lager, not Bitter....(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

World class sewage and garbage dump. Please look at what has happen on Layan Soi 7 with 4 worke...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

HKT has two runways- designated 09 and 27 ...(Read More)

Three killed in road accidents

Sad, all these fatalities totally unneeded when people with driving license drive as they are examin...(Read More)

Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

Was political party secretary, ex deputy minister, drugs smuggler, Thamarrat after his 4 years in Au...(Read More)

Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth

not a fans of him, however i love how he can stir the sh..t in every army generals head with a twee...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

Seen the now constant patching up of Phuket Airport run down run-way one would expect that airport m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket

 