The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Macao or bust: Commerce entourage looks to expand Phuket trade beyond tourism

PHUKET: A delegation of tourism officials and leading business figures from the autonomous special administrative region of Macao in China arrived in Phuket last Friday (Jan 12) with the aim of laying the formation groundwork for commerce, and not just in tourism.

economics, tourism,

The Phuket News

Sunday 21 January 2018, 10:00AM

The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
The 10-strong entourage from Macao included leading figures in tourism, media and areas of commerce. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The 10-strong delegation brought with them an entourage of 20 members from the Macao press corps, and including Macao Daily News President Lu Bo, for a three-day familiarisation trip to appraise Phuket and the neighbouring tourism areas.

The delegation was welcomed to the island at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office by Narong Onintr, Director of the Phuket office of the Province Strategy and Information Group, who made plain the sheer volume and growth in the number of tourists to Phuket from China.

Lino Ho Weng Cheong, General Assembly President of the Macao-Thailand Chamber of Commerce, noted that the aim of the visit was to put Phuket on the radar of business people in Macao in many fields of commerce, all made possible through connectivity under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“By visiting Phuket, we hope to reflect the information and resources of Phuket, and other areas in Thailand, and its role in the Belt and Road Initiative, back to Macao citizens and the Macao Chamber of Commerce by coverage through the media,” he said.

“Also, Airasia just launched its Macao-Phuket direct flights four days ago (Jan 8). As the old saying in China goes, ‘Open roads lead to prosperity’. Connection through transport routes can promote trade between two cities,” he added.

Mr Narong pointed out that Phuket, and Thailand, was likewise looking to expand its relationship with Macao and a range of fronts.

“We are focusing on six plans, namely Phuket as a marine hub, a medical hub, a MICE city, a source of skilled human resources, a ‘Smart City’ and in sports tourism,” he said.

“And this meeting helps to support all these plans as we move ahead together. We can look at cross-promoting tourism in the future,” he added.

Bollywood

At the launch of AirAsia’s Macao-Phuket daily direct flights earlier this month, Sirima Chindamat, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Hong Kong office said that passengers flying from Macao to Phuket via Bangkok amounted to some 70,000.

The director shared that Macao and Hong Kong remains a potential market to Thailand, describing them as “quality tourists.”

“We would love to see 8% more at least, especially with AirAsia’s new route, we are positive to get this number,” Ms Chindamat said.

Celia Lao, CEO of AirAsia Hong Kong and Macao, pointed out that the new direct flights were a long time coming, with strong demand from Macao and Phuket.

The keen interest has been attributed to Macao being a popular destination for Thai tourists and Phuket being a well-known island paradise for Chinese and international travellers, Ms Lao explained.

The direct connection will create immense convenience for travellers from both ends, she added.

Ms Lao also echoed that the chance of adding another Macao-Phuket route is higher than the addition of a Hong Kong-Phuket route, as Hong Kong airport’s runway is often maximally occupied.

– Zhong Wenhui and Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Arrest warrant sought for Victoria's Secret brothel owner, wife

.. "We will be fair to all sides in the investigations of this 'secret' brothel, employing about 80 underage girls".... ..."...(Read More)

Tourists injured as Phuket pier shuttle bus crashes

Is the investigation including the maintenance status of the tourist pier shuttle bus? When was the last time the brakes were checked? Is there a law...(Read More)

Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water

If the frenchies were stupied enough to do so then they should pay.The only thing what smells is the usual corruption theory if a farang is involved....(Read More)

Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police

"They are coming here specifically to hear about Phuket’s problems in five areas; beach management, transportation, traffic, city plans and flo...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000

Excusing this type of predatory and intrusive behavior as "boys will be boys.." is a great example of the type of sexpat infesting Thailand...(Read More)

Sex-toy scene film shoot on Khao San halted

Prostitution is not illegal, only third party benefiting from it, a sensible law, of course as it's usually men who use prostitutes. Whereas a ...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

Clearly, the same expert on everything, keeps making comments that are totally incorrect. I bought a moderately priced Tissot 14 years ago. Whenever I...(Read More)

Thai man, 21, charged after pulling machete in Phuket road rage incident

Is this mental not normal person still walking freely around? If tested negative on drugs than he is mentally disordered and should not walk freely a...(Read More)

Thai man, 21, charged after pulling machete in Phuket road rage incident

So the clip was edited? And doesn't show the initial cause of the conflict? That's often the case when these videos go online. There's alw...(Read More)

Prawit to resign if NACC watch probe finds him guilty

Firstly one needs to properly identify the watches in question. Good luck with that. Secondly how does the commentator know the watches were purchased...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.