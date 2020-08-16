BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lyon stun Man City to reach Champions League semis

Lyon stun Man City to reach Champions League semis

FOOTBALL: Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation yesterday (Aug 15), dumping out Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City with a 3-1 quarter-final win in Lisbon.

Football
By AFP

Sunday 16 August 2020, 12:09PM

Lyon players celebrate after Moussa Dembele’s second goal which sealed their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon yesterday (Aug 15). Photo: AFP

Lyon players celebrate after Moussa Dembele’s second goal which sealed their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon yesterday (Aug 15). Photo: AFP

City had looked on course to come back and win the tie behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade after Kevin De Bruyne’s goal midway through the second half had cancelled out Maxwel Cornet’s first-half opener.

However, Dembele put Lyon back ahead in the 79th minute and then capitalised on a shocking miss by Raheem Sterling to clinch the victory three minutes from the end.

Against all expectations, a team who finished seventh in the curtailed French season, and had played just two competitive games since early March, now find themselves through to a Champions League semi-final on Wednesday against Bayern Munich.

That, surely, will be a step too far for Rudi Garcia’s team but then again nobody expected them to eliminate Juventus in the last round, never mind knock out City here.

“We are still in it, which means we have a great team,” former Celtic striker Dembele told French television channel RMC Sport.

“We are taking it game by game, not getting carried away. We will try to be ready for Bayern.”

Guardiola’s team had been warned about Lyon, losing at home and then drawing away against the French club in last season’s Champions League.

But that was almost two years ago now and Lyon had lost several key players since then.

This, a day after Bayern’s 8-2 demolition of Barcelona, is a seismic shock and a hammer blow to the ambitions of City under Guardiola.

Their wait for European glory will go on, with this a third consecutive quarter-final exit.

“It is what it is. Maybe one day we are going to break through the quarter-finals. We are not able to do it now, with these incredible guys, but we are going to try in the future,” Guardiola said.

He was brought to the Etihad Stadium to deliver the Champions League, but he has not managed to equal the club’s best performance to date in the competition, a semi-final appearance in 2016, just before he was appointed.

And so, a year after Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English final, there will be no English representative in the semi-finals in the Portuguese capital.

Instead both ties will be Franco-German duels, with Paris Saint-Germain facing RB Leipzig before Bayern meet Lyon in a repeat of the 2010 semi-finals.

Guardiola had set his team up with a three-man defence, as Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte were joined by the young Spaniard Eric Garcia. Phil Foden dropped out of their line-up.

City created little in the first half and were caught out by a long ball over the top as Lyon took the lead.

Garcia raced back to tackle Karl Toko-Ekambi but Cornet was quickest to the loose ball and, with Ederson off his line, curled a low shot first-time into the corner of the net to keep up his remarkable record against these opponents - the wing-back scored three times against City in last season’s two meetings.

De Bruyne appeared the most likely to make something happen for City and threatened from free-kicks after the restart, as City turned up the heat following the introduction of Riyad Mahrez in place of Fernandinho.

The equaliser duly arrived in the 69th minute as Mahrez clipped a ball forward towards Sterling and he cut it back from the byline to De Bruyne, the Belgian arriving unmarked at the edge of the box to sidefoot home.

Few would have bet against City going on to win the game from there. Lyon had offered nothing going forward in the second half and coach Garcia even decided to take off Memphis Depay, who had been anonymous.

But it proved an inspired decision as his replacement Dembele latched onto Houssem Aouar’s through ball to race through on goal and beat Ederson.

City expected the effort to be disallowed following a VAR review but the Dutch officials let it stand, and Lyon were back in front.

Still they should have been pegged back again, but Sterling somehow put the ball over with the goal gaping having been teed up by Ilkay Gundogan.

Lyon went straight downfield and sealed a famous victory as Dembele converted the loose ball after Ederson had saved from Aouar.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton takes pole for Mercedes in Barcelona
MotoGP‘s young warriors are here to stay.
Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning defeat of Barcelona
Phuket youth sailors chart course for national champs
Young guns rule the roost at badminton national championships
Thai leagues get go-ahead to allow fans
Asia’s qualifying round for World Cup put off to 2021
Verstappen breaks Mercedes win streak
A new winner could emerge as Champions League enters ‘final eight’ stage
Swinging for a good cause at the Pepper’s Golf Day
Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship
Patama wins another term as BAT chief
Verstappen breaks Mercedes streak in F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Johnson and Koepka set for another PGA final showdown
Selby ends Noppon’s run in cliffhanger

 

Phuket community
Student leader arrested ahead of rally

"Sedition" shouldn't be a crime. Sedition is a fascist states name for what happens wh...(Read More)

Phuket officials help mediate restructuring of B1bn in debt relief push

Mhhhh, now we just wait about a clear no nonsense statement restructuring debt relief push. I not be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

The 'zero baht tours' are a typical asian happening, and it are always tours of a few days o...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

There won't be much international tourism here this year with all that hassle.But I read on here...(Read More)

Patong carnival to go ahead

It seems that Indonesian Government decided not to open up for international tourism to Bali per Sep...(Read More)

House grills Nate over ‘Boss’ move

Why needed to ask national police chief to look into handling of 14 sloppy/may be lying police? Is t...(Read More)

Trash fire near Phuket Town raises public health, safety alarm

"If anyone sees any fire, please report as quickly as possible to the DDPM hotline 199" - ...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

The pilot group must be less than 100 persons. ..The pilot group around 5 person. What now??? Keep ...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

During 14 days quarantine detention foreign tourist must stay only 1 person per room. Does that mean...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

I was wondering, while Prab Keesin is urging the marginally employed to further reduce their meager ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

 