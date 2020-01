LUNAR NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER BUFFET 2020

Start From: Friday 24 January 2020, 06:00PM to Friday 24 January 2020, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Welcome the year of the Rat with a fabulous Lunar New Year Dinner Buffet. Enjoy the live broadcast of CCTV New Year’s Gala (Chunwan). Price: THB 1,550++ per person l THB 650++ per child. Time: 18:00 – 22:00. Venue: Xana Beach Club. For more information please contact: fbreservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com or 076 35 8500.