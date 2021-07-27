The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Luma Solves Retirement Insurance Requirements for OA Visa in Phuket

Luma Solves Retirement Insurance Requirements for OA Visa in Phuket

Luma has launched their new health insurance plan called Luma Long Stay Care, which meets the insurance requirement for OA Long Stay Visa.


By Advertorial

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 11:37AM

Luma Health

Luma Health

Whether you’re already retired or planning to retire, finding the right health insurance plan is a priority for your long stay in Thailand. It provides the essential coverage for retired and retiring expats who wish to prolong their stay in or around Phuket. Luma Long Stay Care comes with extensive medical support for expats, including dedicated member support and consultation available in English, French, and Thai, as well as a qualified medical team led by an in-house expat doctor.

It is highly recommended to apply for the OA Long Stay Visa if you plan to spend your retirement in Thailand. With the retirement visa, you can stay in the Kingdom uninterrupted for a year without the hassle of finding a job or getting a sponsorship. The visa also grants multiple entries, and can be renewed every year as long as the requirements are met. The OA Long Stay Visa is eligible for foreigners who are more than 50 years old and comes with a requirement to have health insurance that covers 400,000 THB in inpatient benefits, and 40,000 THB in outpatient benefits. Applying for the OA Long Stay Visa is quite simple if you follow the instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Special Arrangements for Phuket Residents

If you reside in Phuket, Luma Long Stay Care includes direct billing service (cashless treatment within the hospital network) at private international hospitals on the island. If you’re 65 years old or older, you will need to take a medical check-up when applying or renewing your OA Visa in Phuket. Luma can arrange the check-up within their hospital network including Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, exclusively for Luma members at a privileged price. All members can also benefit from Second Medical Opinion from their in-house doctor, who offers medical referral services to ensure that members receive the right medical solution.

Check out some of the features of Luma Long Stay Care:

Meets the OA Long Stay Visa insurance requirement, exceeding 400,000 THB in Inpatient and 40,000 THB in Outpatient coverage

Accepts application up to 79 years old, and renewable until 90 years old

Direct billing within the insurer’s medical network for cashless service

Medical check-up at a member-exclusive rate within the medical network

Competitive premium with a variety of deductible options

In-house medical doctor to offer Second Medical Opinion and Medical Referral services

Member support and consultation available in English, French, Thai

Enquire about health insurance to retire in Phuket on the Luma website, or consult with Luma directly at:

Phone: +66 2 494 3600

Email: consult@lumahealth.com

Line: @luma
Facebook

www.lumahealth.com

Health Insurance of Your Choice - Since 2012, Luma has committed to becoming the most trusted partner for brighter health and peace of mind for locals and expats. From the heart of Bangkok, Luma’s multi-cultural team of experts offers health insurance services for individuals, families, and employees. A whole range of health solutions and special privileges are always available for members of Luma. www.lumahealth.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #5!
Patience is a Virtue
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is a blast
Phuket police officers come to the rescue of dog hit by car
On Campus: Hope is only one call away
Black Widow: Return of a true Marvel
Soi Dog Foundation transports record number of rescue dogs to the US ahead of import ban
You NEED to Know This: Can you go to Phi Phi?
A Meal With... Dessert with Richard Pope!
Loki unlocked in new series
Stamp and You Shall Receive
Expat Life: Taking the knee
Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s trash problem
Angelina Jolie back in action
Explorar Hotels & Resorts launches in Thailand

 

Phuket community
OAG confirms indictment of Red Bull scion based on new evidence

Maybe as all this is just a big joke Big Joke should be put on the case- at least that way we would ...(Read More)

PCR result not needed for treatment, says CCSA

Apparently they do not count these positive results in daily stats since only a positive pcr result ...(Read More)

Phuket infections continue to climb, another COVID death marked

It is time to open up, differentiate total Covid infection numbers on Phuket in Thai persons and For...(Read More)

Government urged to learn from overseas COVID efforts

Would be nice if the Phuket Governors and all health institutions Officials on Phuket take notice of...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

Vaccinated Thai and foreigners can infect non vaccinated Retiree residents. With not vaccinating for...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

It would be nice if Governor orders 'PhuketMustWin.com' to fulfill her obligations and appro...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

In just 1 week time we are given orders 4 times. Orders don't contain Covid-19 Delta virus. The ...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox reduced to seven days for travel to approved locations

@JohnC, melodramatic diatribe is not helping people get vaccinated. I have a Portal Vein DVT, clotti...(Read More)

OAG confirms indictment of Red Bull scion based on new evidence

He was on the red list to Interpol for 2 hours then 1 oct 2020. Then the RTP took it away. ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists not scared off, says Phuket official

How to contain a pandemic? Fly people to a small island from all over the world, let them mix and m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 