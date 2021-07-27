Luma Solves Retirement Insurance Requirements for OA Visa in Phuket

Luma has launched their new health insurance plan called Luma Long Stay Care, which meets the insurance requirement for OA Long Stay Visa.



By Advertorial

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 11:37AM

Luma Health

Whether you’re already retired or planning to retire, finding the right health insurance plan is a priority for your long stay in Thailand. It provides the essential coverage for retired and retiring expats who wish to prolong their stay in or around Phuket. Luma Long Stay Care comes with extensive medical support for expats, including dedicated member support and consultation available in English, French, and Thai, as well as a qualified medical team led by an in-house expat doctor.

It is highly recommended to apply for the OA Long Stay Visa if you plan to spend your retirement in Thailand. With the retirement visa, you can stay in the Kingdom uninterrupted for a year without the hassle of finding a job or getting a sponsorship. The visa also grants multiple entries, and can be renewed every year as long as the requirements are met. The OA Long Stay Visa is eligible for foreigners who are more than 50 years old and comes with a requirement to have health insurance that covers 400,000 THB in inpatient benefits, and 40,000 THB in outpatient benefits. Applying for the OA Long Stay Visa is quite simple if you follow the instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs .

Special Arrangements for Phuket Residents

If you reside in Phuket, Luma Long Stay Care includes direct billing service (cashless treatment within the hospital network) at private international hospitals on the island. If you’re 65 years old or older, you will need to take a medical check-up when applying or renewing your OA Visa in Phuket. Luma can arrange the check-up within their hospital network including Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, exclusively for Luma members at a privileged price . All members can also benefit from Second Medical Opinion from their in-house doctor, who offers medical referral services to ensure that members receive the right medical solution.

Check out some of the features of Luma Long Stay Care:

Meets the OA Long Stay Visa insurance requirement, exceeding 400,000 THB in Inpatient and 40,000 THB in Outpatient coverage

Accepts application up to 79 years old, and renewable until 90 years old

Direct billing within the insurer’s medical network for cashless service

Medical check-up at a member-exclusive rate within the medical network

Competitive premium with a variety of deductible options

In-house medical doctor to offer Second Medical Opinion and Medical Referral services

Member support and consultation available in English, French, Thai

Enquire about health insurance to retire in Phuket on the Luma website, or consult with Luma directly at:

Phone: +66 2 494 3600

Email: consult@lumahealth.com

Line: @luma

Facebook

www.lumahealth.com