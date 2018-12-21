PHUKET: A police officer manning a checkpoint in Cherng Talay narrowly escaped being mowed down by a drunk driver in the early hours of yesterday (Dec 20).

The drunk driver nearly mowed down the police officer. Image: CCTV screenshot / Poth Kantapong

Lt Supot Kantapong of the Cherng Talay Police was on duty with a fellow officer at the entrance to the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) offices on Srisoonthorn Rd at 1:30am when the incident happened.

“It happened so fast. I saw a white pickup approaching very quickly from Cheng Talay heading toward the Heroines Monument,” Lt Supot said in a post on his “Poth Kantapong” Facebook page.

“I jumped out of the way just in time as the pickup went just past me… Then the pickup crashed into our police motorbike and stopped on the footpath on the corner,” he said.

“I went to check the driver, who was drunk. Inside the pickup were many (sic) children. Some of them were injured. They were taken to Thalang Hospital,” Lt Supot wrote.

Lt Supot this morning told The Phuket News, “There were four children in the pickup. They were not seriously injured.

“The driver was charged with drunk driving. He was 20 years old, but I cannot remember his name right now,” Lt Supot said, who answered the call while off-duty from his night shift.

Lt Supot urged people to not drink and drive, especially over the upcoming New Year holidays.

“Please don’t drink and drive. This pickup nearly hit me. I hope people realise how important this is. If you’re drunk, don’t drive any vehicle.” he said.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot