Lucky policeman dodges Phuket drunk driver

PHUKET: A police officer manning a checkpoint in Cherng Talay narrowly escaped being mowed down by a drunk driver in the early hours of yesterday (Dec 20).

alcoholaccidentstransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 December 2018, 10:55AM

The drunk driver nearly mowed down the police officer. Image: CCTV screenshot / Poth Kantapong

Lt Supot Kantapong of the Cherng Talay Police was on duty with a fellow officer at the entrance to the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) offices on Srisoonthorn Rd at 1:30am when the incident happened.

“It happened so fast. I saw a white pickup approaching very quickly from Cheng Talay heading toward the Heroines Monument,” Lt Supot said in a post on his “Poth Kantapong” Facebook page.

“I jumped out of the way just in time as the pickup went just past me… Then the pickup crashed into our police motorbike and stopped on the footpath on the corner,” he said.

“I went to check the driver, who was drunk. Inside the pickup were many (sic) children. Some of them were injured. They were taken to Thalang Hospital,” Lt Supot wrote.

Lt Supot this morning told The Phuket News, “There were four children in the pickup. They were not seriously injured.

“The driver was charged with drunk driving. He was 20 years old, but I cannot remember his name right now,” Lt Supot said, who answered the call while off-duty from his night shift.

Lt Supot urged people to not drink and drive, especially over the upcoming New Year holidays.

“Please don’t drink and drive. This pickup nearly hit me. I hope people realise how important this is. If you’re drunk, don’t drive any vehicle.” he said.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures 'no illegal tour boats'

20 only ! You bet there are bundles more boats used for tourists that are in as bad - or worse condi...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures 'no illegal tour boats'

Seeing the Phoenix Photo, poor Phoenix, first time in her 'life' now being on a real proper...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures 'no illegal tour boats'

Yes, in Rawai, close to Shell Museum, a walled compound with many tourist speed boats! A excellent ...(Read More)

Ital-Thai boss Premchai begins court fight in black leopard case

Let's see what the outcome of this court case will be. Or there will be a try of honest judging...(Read More)

Monk prevented from walking into Phuket traffic

"Such observations takes weeks/months in a mental institution" Wrong ! It takes only a few...(Read More)

Calls mount for foreign poll observers

Thailand (EC) in 2016 observed Austrian President elections. Thailand (EC) observed German and UK vo...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting 'multitasking' bus driver

If you have all these pics, why aren't you doing your civic duty and reporting them to authoriti...(Read More)

Phuket's market mix has evolved: Down but definitely NOT out

Visitors are not arrivals - the term TAT uses....(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver charged after man, 83, killed crossing busy road

Well, what should happen is anyones license should be "suspended" imediatley, pending the ...(Read More)

Phuket TAT chief strikes back at low tourism numbers claims

I could almost have believed this nonsense until the bit about hotel occupancies. If EVERY hotel on...(Read More)

 

