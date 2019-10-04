THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

'Lucky' Marquez aims to race after crash at Thailand MotoGP practice

'Lucky' Marquez aims to race after crash at Thailand MotoGP practice

MOTOGP: Spaniard Marc Marquez will attempt to continue racing after crashing Friday (October 4) during a practice lap at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, the Honda team manager said, as he hopes this weekend to clinch his sixth MotoGP world title.

Moto-GP
By AFP

Friday 4 October 2019, 02:28PM

Marc Marquez is expected to still race this Sunday (October 6) after MRI scans revealed nothing serious was found. Photo: Screen Shot/ MotoGP YouTube

Marc Marquez is expected to still race this Sunday (October 6) after MRI scans revealed nothing serious was found. Photo: Screen Shot/ MotoGP YouTube

Footage from his helmet camera released by MotoGP organisers showed the 26-year-old Honda-riding superstar taking a tumble as he hit a corner. MotoGP said racers had waited much of the day for rain to stop and Marquez was the first racer on the track.

He was later seen hunched on the gravel before being taken to a hospital in Buriram for a check-up, MotoGP said in a statement posted on their official Twitter handle.

Team manager Alberto Puig told reporters Marquez had an MRI scan but nothing serious was found and “he will go out and he will try to continue. We were lucky today (October 4).”

Laguna Golf Phuket

Marquez secured his eighth victory of the season at Aragon Motorland in Spain last month, a victory all but ending any lingering hopes Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi still had of lifting the trophy.

He had his eyes on sealing the title in Thailand on Sunday (October 6).

It is the second time the Thailand MotoGP has been held at the Chang circuit in Buriram.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Schmidt says Ireland 'got what they needed' with Russia win
Phuket kicks off new Faldo Series Thailand trilogy
Ferrari trapped in team orders turmoil after Russian ructions
'Grow and build' - All Blacks learn lessons from Canada thrashing
Salah saves Liverpool after incredible Salzburg comeback, Suarez downs Inter
Salazar makes brutal 40-year run from legend to disgrace
I'm not the new Bolt I am me, says 200m champion Lyles
Pochettino tells Spurs to stay together after Bayern humiliation
Scotland 'still in' Rugby World Cup says Townsend after Samoa success
California governor moves to allow college athletes to be paid
Solskjaer demands more clinical Man Utd after Arsenal snatch draw
Bruce fumes as Leicester climb to third after thrashing Newcastle
Referees 'spooked' fumes Cheika after Welsh setback
Japan buzzing after Ireland ambush at Rugby World Cup
Hamilton beats luckless Ferrari in Russia

 

Phuket community
Three men escape serious injuries as car hits streetlamp, flips on bypass road

Speed-speed-speed. Driving faster than they can think. Thinking? No police info at all about this h...(Read More)

Russian tourist faces jail for handing out ‘souvenir dollars’ in bar

Oh Boy, russian sense of humor not the same as that of thai. Bar staff to dumb to notice that the do...(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

And Russians tourists wonder why they are so disliked by locals and expats. Prime example of their a...(Read More)

Two blacklisted foreigners in Phuket arrested, deported

How on earth did they evade the TM-29 requirement (report to immigration after spending a night at a...(Read More)

Panel slashes GDP forecast yet again

It appears that Thailand's true economic situation is coming to light. Exports slowing. Touris...(Read More)

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

So, the geniuses in Bangkok are going to install giant air purifying towers and water sprayers to ta...(Read More)

Officials check for Vegetarian Festival food price gouging

Well...of course Chief Sasiphimon and his crew wouldn't find any overpricing...they're all T...(Read More)

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

These guys took some parts from a wet/dry shop vac and have created an "air purifier". Oh ...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

Seems everytome a Lt Col leads a team something is found, coincidence, maybe, more like a staged set...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

"Everybody know and see it but noooobody needs to be blamed" what a load of rubbish... you...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show