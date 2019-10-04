'Lucky' Marquez aims to race after crash at Thailand MotoGP practice

MOTOGP: Spaniard Marc Marquez will attempt to continue racing after crashing Friday (October 4) during a practice lap at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province, the Honda team manager said, as he hopes this weekend to clinch his sixth MotoGP world title.

By AFP

Friday 4 October 2019, 02:28PM

Marc Marquez is expected to still race this Sunday (October 6) after MRI scans revealed nothing serious was found. Photo: Screen Shot/ MotoGP YouTube

Footage from his helmet camera released by MotoGP organisers showed the 26-year-old Honda-riding superstar taking a tumble as he hit a corner. MotoGP said racers had waited much of the day for rain to stop and Marquez was the first racer on the track.

He was later seen hunched on the gravel before being taken to a hospital in Buriram for a check-up, MotoGP said in a statement posted on their official Twitter handle.

Team manager Alberto Puig told reporters Marquez had an MRI scan but nothing serious was found and “he will go out and he will try to continue. We were lucky today (October 4).”

Marquez secured his eighth victory of the season at Aragon Motorland in Spain last month, a victory all but ending any lingering hopes Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi still had of lifting the trophy.

He had his eyes on sealing the title in Thailand on Sunday (October 6).

It is the second time the Thailand MotoGP has been held at the Chang circuit in Buriram.