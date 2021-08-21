Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel

PHUKET: A 23-year-old man escaped serious injury this morning (Aug 21) after he fell asleep at the wheel of his delivery pickup truck, which veered into a guardrail that sheared into the driver’s door.

accidentsSafetytransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 21 August 2021, 11:32AM

Maj Sorathip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police was notified of the accident, on Thepkasattri Rd northbound in Moo 1, Mai Khao, at 8:50am.

Maj Sorathip along with fellow officers and rescue workers from the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) arrived at the scene to find the pickup by the side of the road, still impaled by the guardrail.

The driver, Matasit Damtong, 23, from Krabi, and his female companion, unnamed by police, were unharmed as the pickup’s airbags had saved them from serious injuries.

However, Mr Matasit was still trapped in the cab. Rescue workers needed to use hydraulic equipment for about 10 minutes before being able to free Mr Matasit from the truck, Maj Sorathip reported.

Rescue workers from the Muang Mai branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation provided Mr Matatsit and his passenger first aid before taking them to hospital, where it was confirmed they both had escaped serious injury.

Mr Matasit told police that he was driving home when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Police noted that among the items in the back of the pickup being taken back to Krabi were a collection of “assorted flavor donuts” still in trays, recently purchased from the Lotus store (formerly Tesco-Lotus) on the bypass road.