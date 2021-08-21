The Phuket News
Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel

PHUKET: A 23-year-old man escaped serious injury this morning (Aug 21) after he fell asleep at the wheel of his delivery pickup truck, which veered into a guardrail that sheared into the driver’s door.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 21 August 2021, 11:32AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Sorathip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police was notified of the accident, on Thepkasattri Rd northbound in Moo 1, Mai Khao, at 8:50am.

Maj Sorathip along with fellow officers and rescue workers from the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) arrived at the scene to find the pickup by the side of the road, still impaled by the guardrail.

The driver, Matasit Damtong, 23, from Krabi, and his female companion, unnamed by police, were unharmed as the pickup’s airbags had saved them from serious injuries.

However, Mr Matasit was still trapped in the cab. Rescue workers needed to use hydraulic equipment for about 10 minutes before being able to free Mr Matasit from the truck, Maj Sorathip reported.

Rescue workers from the Muang Mai branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation provided Mr Matatsit and his passenger first aid before taking them to hospital, where it was confirmed they both had escaped serious injury.

Mr Matasit told police that he was driving home when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Police noted that among the items in the back of the pickup being taken back to Krabi were a collection of “assorted flavor donuts” still in trays, recently purchased from the Lotus store (formerly Tesco-Lotus) on the bypass road.

Kurt | 21 August 2021 - 13:08:18 

Did they same time checked in hospital or general health of the driver is good enough to drive a car? This driver was a potential danger on the road for other drivers. Any underlaying diseases what made him to fall asleep while driving, with another person sitting/talking besides him?

Fascinated | 21 August 2021 - 12:09:02 

The ability to fall asleep at the drop of a hat here amazes me.

 

Phuket community
Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

@ Christy Sweet, never accept blackmailing/threats of RTP. Ask them to write their 'mediation pr...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

@Christy Sweet, I had in Phuket International a skin biopsy + same time removal spot + lab test, all...(Read More)

MP dares Prayut to bare-knuckle kickboxing fight

A bit childish thinking proposal, well..., but unlawful? Nonsense. However, I not see why some '...(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Oh yes this station.. My car rear ended by 3 13 yo boys on a scooter. I brought my own interpreter...(Read More)

Phuket officials crackdown on overpricing

Bangkok Hospital made me hand over ID docs, sign such, and endure a 45 minute wait in order to be q...(Read More)

Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel

Did they same time checked in hospital or general health of the driver is good enough to drive a car...(Read More)

‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief

Tourists will be coming from countries where most people are vaccinated (with effective jabs) cases ...(Read More)

Lucky escape for driver asleep at the wheel

The ability to fall asleep at the drop of a hat here amazes me....(Read More)

Police searching for culprits who shot protesters

Look to your own ranks and it shouldn't take to long to find them....(Read More)

Former Phuket City Police Chief caught in COVID allowance fraud

Mr Ed: any chance the comments below could be translated into English? The Sangsom bottle seems to h...(Read More)

 

