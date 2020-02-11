Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

LPGA cancels Thailand tournament amid virus fears

LPGA cancels Thailand tournament amid virus fears

THAILAND: The Honda LPGA Thailand tournament scheduled for Feb 20-23 in Pattaya has been cancelled because of concern about the coronavirus, the LPGA has announced.

Golf
By AFP

Tuesday 11 February 2020, 09:49AM

Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand tees off during the second round off the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament in Pattaya in February last year. This year’s event has been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand tees off during the second round off the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament in Pattaya in February last year. This year’s event has been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

The world’s top women’s professional golf tour, which includes a number of stars from Thailand, also cancelled the HSBC Women’s World Championship scheduled to take place from Feb 27 to March 1 in Singapore.

The Tour has now lost all three of its lucrative early-season events in Asia, after cancelling the 2020 Blue Bay LPGA, which was scheduled to take place March 5-8 on Hainan Island in China

The Singapore event, won last year by world number two Park Sung-hyun at Sentosa Golf Club, is one of the most prestigious on the LPGA Tour outside the majors. This year’s entries had included all of the world’s top 20 players. It had been scheduled to tee off on Feb 27.

“Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus, the LPGA and its partners have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand and the 2020 HSBC Women’s World Championship,” an LPGA Tour statement said.

Sixty-six players would have played in the Singapore tournament including world number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea, defending champion and compatriot Park and third-ranked Nelly Korda of the US.

Players are currently in Australia where the tour’s Australian Open begins in Adelaide on Thursday (Feb 13) after the conclusion on Sunday (Feb 9) of the Vic Open in Geelong.

Thai Residential

After the Australian Open, the players will have a month off before competition resumes at the Founders Cup in Arizona on March 19.

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon,” said the statement.

Singapore stepped up its disease alert level to the second-highest level on its four-point system on Friday (Feb 7).

Under the upgraded alert, event organisers are advised to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events.

Singapore had already barred the entry of travellers who had been to China recently from entering or transiting through its territory to counter the spread of the virus.

The city-state also suspended the issuance of visas for Chinese passport holders.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT promotes Thailand as a Sports Tourism destination for the Japanese market
BISP footballers show their style in Bangkok
Phuket Misfits take a giant step towards Feb 16 Final
AFL Masters tournament confirmed for Phuket
Blades of glory: steel city’s United rattling the top order
Philippines deal a blow to Thailand Fed Cup hopes
‘Phuket Super Fight Real Muay Thai’ puts on a show to thrill fans
Kobe Bryant public memorial set for Feb 24
Thailand turn to Tammy for inspiration
Tokyo Olympic boss ‘extremely worried’ about deadly virus
Thailand roast Turkmenistan in Fed Cup opener
Klopp absent as Liverpool youngsters reach FA Cup fifth round
South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show
Thais suffer early setback in Tokyo bid
Phuket confirmed as future venue for Amazing Thailand Marathon

 

Phuket community
Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

What a strange article. Presumably this is something to do with the Corona-virus? A little explanati...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

correction: *..Why they walk there with Chief Witthaya?... Just as a 'show dressing'?...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Seeing Chief Witthaya walking surrounded by high authorities as Phuket Governor, Police general, a h...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Are they speaking english on hotline 1199? What is happening to Phuket Marine Office? Is it still e...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Where is the Video showing the actual accident??? I saw it .they were doing some 50 mph not 5! Reckl...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

If they kept the speed limit that is 5 knots in the channel the accident would not happen. Put the ...(Read More)

Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

Singapore has now 40+ coronavirus patients. The island is on 3rd level of medical alert ( it has 4 l...(Read More)

Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

Weird, First allowed ( ship already passed Vietnam underway to BKK), now refuse. Ship has medical st...(Read More)

Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

@goldwing. Your generalizing comment confirmed the article.Well done....(Read More)

12 killed as soldier opens fire in Korat

Defence Minister-General Prawit is the first political responsible man for this enormous tragedy. Bu...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Overseas Property Show
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 