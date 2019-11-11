Loy Krathong parade to affect traffic in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Traffic Police are urging motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel into the heart of Phuket Town this evening while a parade makes its way from Sanam Chai, opposite Phuket Provincial Hall, to Saphan Hin for the Loy Krathong festivities tonight (Nov 11).

culturetransport

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 November 2019, 03:24PM

At 6pm, the parade will start on Surin Rd, then turn west onto Narisorn Rd, then south onto Montri Rd, past Surin Circle (also known as the Clocktower Circle), continue south onto Phuket Rd on to Saphan Hin, where Phuket City Municipality’s main Loy Krathong festivities will be held.

“The southbound lane along the parade route will be closed while it makes its way to Saphan Hin,” Phuket City Traffic Police Chief Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai told The Phuket News today.

“Please avoid the areas affected by the parade routes, and try to use alternative routes where possible,” said Col Pongpop.

In its notice announcing the parade, issued yesterday, Phuket City Municipality also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the parade.