Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Loy Krathong parade to affect traffic in Phuket Town

Loy Krathong parade to affect traffic in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Traffic Police are urging motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel into the heart of Phuket Town this evening while a parade makes its way from Sanam Chai, opposite Phuket Provincial Hall, to Saphan Hin for the Loy Krathong festivities tonight (Nov 11).

culturetransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 11 November 2019, 03:24PM

At 6pm, the parade will start on Surin Rd, then turn west onto Narisorn Rd, then south onto Montri Rd, past Surin Circle (also known as the Clocktower Circle), continue south onto Phuket Rd on to Saphan Hin, where Phuket City Municipality’s main Loy Krathong festivities will be held.

“The southbound lane along the parade route will be closed while it makes its way to Saphan Hin,” Phuket City Traffic Police Chief Lt Col Pongpop Prasoppichai told The Phuket News today.

“Please avoid the areas affected by the parade routes, and try to use alternative routes where possible,” said Col Pongpop.

In its notice announcing the parade, issued yesterday, Phuket City Municipality also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the parade.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis
Phuket knife-wielding Family Mart robber surrenders to police
Phuket Town founder Phraya Wichit Songkham to be honoured with B8.7mn statue
Future Forward on thin ice
Tradition vs trash on Loy Krathong
Phuket child hawking gang busted for human trafficking, child exploitation
Man robs two Family Mart stores at knife-point
Phuket food-delivery boom raises concerns of disposable waste explosion
Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?
Tourist ‘beach bus’ crashes on way to Paradise Beach, no serious injuries say police
Traffic Police warn of Phuket road closures for Phukethon
Construction of B789mn Phuket Prison enters final stages
Serial thief arrested, police call for victims to reclaim stolen items
Security forces add southern curfew to arsenal
Man faces jail for opening jet door

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

"Yala was stolen...Give it back and voila,problem solved" OK,Christy.if it is that easy ,t...(Read More)

Phuket food-delivery boom raises concerns of disposable waste explosion

I agree with substantial fines to be handed out by authorities for littering. This would deter touri...(Read More)

Russian-Swiss woman in coma after pulled from surf at Patong Beach

Swimming in red flag areas. Common sense is not a gift, it’s a punishment. Thais have to deal wit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Insufficient water supply is not the only reason to restrain the rampant and obviously completely un...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well, not only Phuket, but also Pattaya is in the same 'waterless boat' in a few months time...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

Water belongs to the people, not to someone on who's land it is falling. Declare a State of Wate...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

Due to long time passivity of Local Gov. Phuket runs fast towards a water disaster. It is time the...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

That 585 million baht would have been enough to purchase RO desalination plants that could supplemen...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

My comment, regarding "hookah", was made simply because many mentioned "scuba,"...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

language isn't English. A pitifull sole, to say the least....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Sunday Brunch Club
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show