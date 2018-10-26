THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Low-pressure system brings weather warning for Phuket, Andaman

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department today issued a heavy weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast with heavy rain and strong waves brought on by a low-pressure system approaching from the southwest.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 26 October 2018, 12:43PM

The low-pressure system is hovering just southwest of Phuket. Image: TMD

The forecast is for heavy rain and strong wind. Image: TMD

The low-pressure system is moving across the Andaman Sea and will even reach the Gulf of Thailand, creating waves of up to two meters high in the Andaman Sea, the warning said.

“Some torrential rains will be forecast for the provinces: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun… People in the above areas should beware of a possible flash flood and the overflow of river,” the warning stated. (Click here.)

“Please be careful of flooding and hard rain. The weather warning also forecasts winds gusting up to 20-35km/h over the weekend,” Phuwieng Prakhammintara, TMD Deputy Director – General for Operations, reported.

Wiwat Chitchertwong, who is currently the Acting Director of the Phuket Marine Office, also issued a notice today warning all boat owners, captains and crews of the impending weather and advising small boats to stay ashore.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. Residents along the coast beware of the inshore surge,” he said.

“Stay tuned for the weather updates and beware of the severe conditions due to a possible high wave two meters,” he added in his advisory.

“Marine rescue officials must ready at all times,” Mr Wiwat added

“Also, tour operators must urge their clients to be safe and wear life jackets,” he said.

 

 

