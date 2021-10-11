BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
‘Low-key’ events for late King

BANGKOK: The government plans activities on Wednesday (Oct 13) to mark the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great under strict disease control measures.


By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 October 2021, 09:06AM

Visitors look at paintings of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at an exhibition in the central library of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang on March 9, 2021. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

King Bhumibol passed away on Oct 13, 2016, at Siriraj Hospital. He was 89. Oct 13 is His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day.

Thirapat Prayoonsithi, permanent secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the government has tweaked activities in light of the current COVID-19 situation, reports Bangkok Post.

No merit-making rites and activities will be held to mark the event at Sanam Luang this year. Instead, a wreath-laying ceremony will be organised at Government House, he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, cabinet ministers and senior officials will attend the scaled-back ceremony, Mr Thirapat said.

The government has also issued guidelines for other state agencies, the private sector and the public who wish to hold ceremonies to pay homage to the late King, he said.

State agencies and private organisations in Bangkok and other provinces can hold wreath-laying rites at their offices, with agency heads presiding over the ceremonies.

The number of participants is limited to no more than 12 at each event, he said.

Altars may also be set up along with the portrait of the late King for people to pay their respects in front of buildings until the end of the month, he said.

“Thai embassies and consulates overseas may hold wreath-laying rites as they see fit in accordance with local guidelines,” Mr Thirapat said.

He also said TV Pool, the Public Relations Department and television stations will publicise documentaries, pictures and films of the late King and his activities on their channels and other online platforms until Friday.

 

