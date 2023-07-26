British International School, Phuket
Low-cost housing project open for bookings

PHUKET: Rangsan Chayanthamaphun of the National Housing Authority Phuket office (Keha Phuket) is calling for people to book units in the new Community Housing and Community Services Project in Phuket (Thalang), Phase 2, in Srisoonthorn.

Wednesday 26 July 2023 11:03 AM

The project of three-storey condominium buildings features a total of 853 units. Only 112 units have been reserved by the public with 741 units remaining available, Mr Rangsan explained to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on Monday (July 24).

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom units cover a standard area size of 33 square metres, Mr Rangsan noted.

The units feature a dining area and balcony, with a starting price of B620,000.

“For those interested, the booking deposit is B1,000, and there is currently a promotion with a 5% discount (about B31,000).

“In the case of hire-purchase from the NHA, interest is 4% (per annum), and free common area fee for six, as well as free air conditioning or mosquito screens worth no more than B20,000,” he added.

“The project is located on Thepkrasattri Rd, about 16 kilometres from the centre of Phuket. It is near Phuket International Airport and the project has complete facilities,” Mr Rangsan said.

Mr Rangsan advised people with inquiries about the project to call 09-69357528 or 09-10471280, or the Phuket Provincial Housing Office at 076-617246-9.

Established in 1973, the NHA’s prime objective is to provide housing for low and middle income earners and to provide financial assistance to those who need to have their own housing.

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) last year launched a low-cost rental housing scheme to help low-income earners that will see 100,000 homes built nationwide in four years. The housing is offered to people who do not earn more than B30,000 a month.

