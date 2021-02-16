Certain teams elected to embrace the Valentine’s Day occasion by dressing in red attire and the courts were donned with red and white balloons to enhance the mood.
Twelve couples competed in two categories all vying for the coveted title and the games were evenly fought throughout the day in a friendly but competitive spirit.
Winning honours went to Andrei Kapitonov and Ekaterina Elantseva who won the final 6-3 against newly paired Dorothy MacPherson and Napon Worasaktayanan.
Well done to all the players who competed and coaches Tom and Mike who organised a great occasion.
