‘Lovable rogue’ Aussie expat ‘Diver’ passes away

PHUKET: The “lovable rogue” Ian ‘Diver’ Dick, a resident of Phuket for more than 40 years and best known for his bar at Surin Beach that he ran for nigh on a decade, where he saved seemingly countless lives from dangerous surf, has passed away.

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 April 2023, 02:49PM

Ian ’Diver’ Dick, who rescued hundreds of people from the dangerous low-season surf at Surin Beach over the years, has passed away. Photo: Supplied

Born on August, 12 1948, Diver was 74.

Diver came to love Phuket after he started a series of frequent trips to the island in the very early 1990s. He moved permanently to Phuket in 1991.

He set up a laundry business with his wife Khun Pranee in Kamala, but his passion for the sea was always there.

Daily ocean swims and at the time living on Surin Beach saw him jump into action rescuing many people over the years.

The number of people, nearly all tourists, that he rescued grew into the hundreds, due to how dangerous the surf at Surin Beach becomes during the ‘low season’.

Diver had a background in life saving, having supervised swimming pools and waterparks in Sydney before making the move to Phuket. At one time he also held an Australian freediving record.

Diver evolved over the years, opening many beach bars, his most famous amongst around five of them was DIVERS, located right on the beach at Surin.

Many people today will miss Diver, especially all the local residents who frequent the Sports Bar in Kamala.

Very few people reach Diver’s legendary status, but on Phuket, Diver was a legend and a gentleman.

He will be sadly missed by many.